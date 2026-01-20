Gauthier scores 2 on birthday, Ducks hold off Rangers for 4th win in row

Mason McTavish, Jeffrey Viel and Alex Killorn also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 19 saves for the Ducks (25-21-3), who had lost nine in a row (0-8-1) before their current winning streak.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games, Matthew Robertson and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists for the Rangers (21-23-6), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1). Spencer Martin made 21 saves in his second start of the season.

Robertson scored with a slap shot through Dostal's pads to give New York a 1-0 lead at 4:00 of the first period. Miller made a diagonal pass out of the corner of the Anaheim zone to Robertson just inside the blue line. The pass grazed the stick blade of Mika Zibanejad before continuing to Robertson.

Anaheim tied it 1-1 at 11:31. Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov made a no-look backhand centering pass as he was falling to his knees in the left circle. The puck continued through the legs of Chris Kreider and off the skate of Robertson before sliding to McTavish in the right circle and he scored for the second straight game with a one-timer.

The Rangers were on a power play when Trocheck drove through the right circle before passing the puck back to Panarin above the same circle. He had room to move closer to the net before scoring with a snapshot for a 2-1 lead at 4:03 of the second period.

Panarin has five goals and 13 assists during his point streak.

Viel, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, tied the score 2-2 at 8:29 of the second period with his first NHL goal since March 18, 2022. Ryan Poehling shot the puck at the net from along the wall and above the left circle. Martin made the save, but the rebound came to Viel.

The Ducks were on a power play when Jacob Trouba took a shot from the right point. The puck squeezed through Martin's pads and Killorn swept it into the net from the crease for a 3-2 lead at 18:02.

Anaheim made it 4-2 at 1:01 of the third after the Rangers had difficulty exiting their zone and Gauthier scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

Gavrikov scored with a one-timer from above the right circle while on a power play to cut it to 4-3 at 7:11.

Anaheim killed a 5-on-3 that lasted 22 seconds late in the third period and Gauthier scored into an empty net with 36 seconds left for the 5-3 final.