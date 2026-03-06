Ducks Acquire Draft Pick from Calgary for Strome

The Ducks have acquired a 2027 seventh-round selection from the Calgary Flames for center Ryan Strome.

Strome, 32 (7/11/93), recorded 39-93=132 points in 276 games with Anaheim from 2022-26. He appeared in 33 contests with the Ducks this season, recording 3-6=9 points.

The 6-1, 192-pound center signed a five-year contract with Anaheim July 13, 2022. Strome has recorded 169-320=489 points in 897 career NHL games with Anaheim, the New York Rangers (2018-22), Edmonton Oilers (2017-18) and New York Islanders (2013-17).

"Ryan is an ultimate professional," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek in a session with media this afternoon. "He's just been an outstanding person, and he showed a lot of character. I think in this instance, he got injured at the start of training camp and it ended up being 6 weeks out of the lineup. The team, we were winning, and it's difficult for any player to kind of come into that scenario and try and carve out a role. And so, Ryan was kind of chasing it and was in a tough position.

"We looked at it to give Ryan an opportunity to go to a team to where he's going to be able to play and contribute to that team in a meaningful way. I understand exactly where he's come from. It's important to play, and not sit out, even though we're a team that's kind of in a playoff push. From his perspective and from his family's perspective, it's important that he continues to have the opportunity to play."