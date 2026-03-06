New Duck Carlson Discusses His Trade to Anaheim

Late Thursday night, the Ducks acquired veteran defenseman John Carlson from the Washington Capitals for a conditional first-round pick in either the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and a 2027 third-round selection.

The 36-year-old Carlson has scored 10-36=46 points with a +11 rating in 55 games with the Capitals this season, leading all Washington skaters in assists while he was second in points and goals. At this time of his acquisition, he ranked 11h among NHL defensemen in points and assists. His 771 career regular-season points rank 24th among all-time NHL defensemen and fifth among active NHL blueliners, and he led the Caps to eh 2018 Stanley Cup.

On Friday afternoon, Carlson spoke to the media about the deal just before getting on a plane headed to Southern California.

On how he learned about the deal

Yeah, so obviously I wasn't aware, kind of, at the time of it getting announced, just kind of sleeping and whatnot, but soon enough, after your phone rings enough, you kind of start wrestling around. And actually, one of my cousins was up in Massachusetts plowing and stuff, so he was, he had the news, too, and he was calling me. So you kind of figured it out, and in the middle of the night's not the best way to, find out some very altering news like that, but, yeah, just been a crazy day, I would say. Crazy day with my family, crazy day packing, getting ready, saying goodbyes. It’s an exciting time, and certainly it's getting more and more exciting as I'm nearing the plane. There was a lot that went into the day as well that I've never had to deal with, and that's part of life, that's part of this league. I've been lucky not to have to do too many of these things, but with that said, thrilled to be an Anaheim Duck and thrilled to start getting going.

On if he saw a trade coming

Obviously, in the days leading up, I became more aware of a potential for something like this to happen, and that's where I stood, so it wasn't a total blindside or anything like that. Maybe the timing of the whole situation was a little wacky, but I guess that's just part of it and whatnot. But again, I'm excited and thrilled to be with the Ducks, thrilled to get out to California.

On the emotions of being traded

You know, I've been here forever, so obviously there's many, many emotions throughout this day from the time that I found out until the time I'm talking to you right now, and those emotions will be there for a long time. I've had a very long run here [in Washington], a lot of great friendships on and off the ice, in the community and that I'm gonna miss. And to have a family and, you know, be away and have to move them maybe across the country. Those are all, big things in life. But it's an exciting time. It's a great team to come to. I think they are, loaded with talent, loaded with some character guys that I'm really looking forward to playing with, and after seeing them on TV, seeing the games against them, I'm excited to take on this new challenge.

On how much he has left in the tank at 36

I think I got a lot left in the tank. I think mentally I'm better than ever. I've been out a few games here, and that kind of stinks, but this season, I felt like I've played some of my best hockey, my body's felt some of the best it's felt in 4 or 5 years, and so I think I got a lot of momentum in that respect. I think even before this trade, I would say, coming into the year, I was as hungry as ever. I'm not near done. I don't have 10 years left, though, so I think as that clock starts to tick every practice, every game, everything just means a little bit more, and I think that's where I'm at mentally. I'm thrilled to take on this challenge, but yeah, certainly I'm not ready to be done with this great game, and I know that I can, be a very effective player into the future.

On getting used to joining a new team

I'm worried about getting on the plane right now and meeting the guys and doing all that. I think there will be due time for everything, we'll see what happens. I guess I would say that I'm open to anything, and everything, and like I said, it's a new experience. It'll be a whole new thing for me. So, there'll be a lot to sort through, a lot of unpacking these emotions and channeling my excitement. And, yeah, I'm just thrilled. I really am. I'm grateful for the new opportunity.

On being welcomed by the Ducks

Everyone from the staff down has been very receptive, very friendly, reaching out, which is big. Usually I'm the one on the other end of the line, but I think the more confident and comfortable you can get in a situation, the better you're gonna play, especially in a quick manner.

On saying goodbye to teammates in Washington

Yeah, definitely was a difficult morning from that standpoint, as well as the getting in front of guys that you care so much about, and have all touched you in different ways. I think I've learned so much, whether it was from Ovi [Alex Ovechkin], or whether it was from Justin Sourdif or Ryan Leonard. I really ingested so much information from those guys, from the coaches. That's always been my mentality, is learning from others, and they have so many great people in that organization that meant so much to me or mean so much to me. And so that was very difficult, and certainly those emotions of friendships and memories will be there for a long time.

On the opportunity in Anaheim

I'm excited for this new opportunity, excited to get out of my comfort zone and get to a new organization, meet a lot of new faces, mesh with a lot of new players, and I think that's a challenge that's very appealing to me.

On the perception of Anaheim

I think the feeling around the league is very positive. I've had former coaches, players, teammates reach out and kind of allude to the fact that this team's the real deal. They got some really, really amazing pieces. Obviously, we've played against them, I've watched them, I know a lot about them myself. But guys in different divisions and all that, that have seen them more, that means a lot to me too. So, like I said, I'm thrilled to be here, I'm thrilled tobe looking up and down this roster and seeing what we got there. It's very cool to see, and very exciting to get to be a part of.