Ducks Celebrate Women in Sports Night to Cap Weekend Festivities

Anaheim honor women in sports with pregame ceremony at Honda Center

Ducks Women in Sports Night

© Debora Robinson/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Anaheim Ducks pulled out all the stops for International Women’s Day.

Before the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues at Honda Center on Sunday, Anaheim capped off their fourth annual Women in Sports Weekend with a special pregame ceremony honoring impactful women in hockey.

Olympic gold medalist Kacey Bellamy, NHL executive Kim Davis, two-time Olympian and current coach of the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team Courtney Kennedy and “Mighty Ducks” actress Marguerite Moreau all joined together at center ice for the ceremonial face-off.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas and Blues captain Robert Thomas participated as well.

Sunday’s ceremony concluded a full weekend of activities hosted by the Ducks, which included a Women’s Beginner Hockey Camp (coached by Bellamy and Kennedy) and Try Hockey for Free events.

