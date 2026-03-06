Ducks Acquire Carlson from Washington

The Ducks have acquired defenseman John Carlson from the Washington Capitals for a conditional first-round pick in either the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and a 2027 third-round selection.

“John Carlson brings leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We are very excited to add a Stanley Cup winner to complement our group and make a big push down the stretch.”

Carlson, 36 (1/10/90), has scored 10-36=46 points with a +11 rating in 55 games with the Capitals this season, leading all Washington skaters in assists while he was second in points and goals. At this time of his acquisition, he ranked 11h among NHL defensemen in points and assists.

Selected by Washington in the first round (27th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Carlson has scored 166-605=771 points with a +114 rating and 390 penalty minutes (PIM) in 1,143 career games with Washington in 17 seasons from to 2009-10 to 2025-26. Carlson’s 771 career points rank 24th among all-time NHL defensemen and fifth among active NHL blueliners. He led all-time Capitals defensemen in goals, assists, points, power play points (273) and games played. Among all-time Capitals skaters, he ranked second in appearances and plus/minus, third in assists and fifth in points.

Carlson helped the Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup championship, leading all defensemen in the playoffs with 5-15=20 points in 24 games. He made 14 postseason appearances with the Capitals, earning 21-57=78 points in 137 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

The 6-3, 220-pound defenseman was a Norris Trophy runner-up in 2019-20 and named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2019-20 that season after scoring a career-high 15-60=75 points. He was also named to the Second All-Star Team in 2018-19, and to the 2010-11 NHL All-Rookie Team. Carlson led all NHL defensemen in points on two occasions, including 2017-18 (15-53=68) and 2019-20. He has scored 10 or more goals nine different seasons while tallying 50 points or more seven times. He reached the 70-point mark on three occasions: 2018-19 (13-57=70), 2019-20 and 2021-22 (17-54=71).

A native of Natick, Mass., Carlson has represented Team USA at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi (1-1=2 points in six games) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He led his country to a gold medal at the 2010 World Junior Championship, scoring the game-winning goal in the gold medal game.

Carlson helped the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) to back-to-back Calder Cup championships in 2009 and 2010, scoring the championship clinching goal in 2010. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie team and an AHL All-Star in 2009-10 after scoring 4-35=39 points with a +37 rating. He spent one season in the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 16-60=76 points in 59 games with the London Knights in 2009-09 where he was an OHL Second Team All-Star and named London’s MVP.

Conditions of first-round pick in trade:

The conditional first-round pick shall be Anaheim’s 2026 first-round pick. If Anaheim fails to qualify for the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, then Anaheim will retain its 2026 first-round pick and shall instead transfer its 2027 first-round pick to Washington (subject to the Option below).

If Anaheim fails to qualify for the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, then Anaheim shall have the option to transfer its 2026 first-round pick to Washington instead of Anaheim’s 2027 first-round pick. To exercise this option, Anaheim shall notify Washington of the option exercise no later than immediately after the selection of the draft pick preceding Anaheim’s first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.