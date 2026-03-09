Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Hofer has five shutouts in his past 26 starts.

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin scored in his first game for the Blues (25-29-9), who swept a road trip of four games or more for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Ville Husso made 31 saves in the finale of a nine-game homestand for the Ducks (35-25-3), who had won seven of their past eight games.

After a scoreless first period, the Blues scored three times in the second.

Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 4:22 after bringing the puck into the Anaheim zone on a 3-on-1 breakaway and scoring over Husso's blocker with a snap shot.

St. Louis was on its second power play when Drouin scored into the far side of the net with a one-timer from the right face-off circle set up by Philip Broberg for a 2-0 lead at 10:07.

Drouin, as well as goalie Marcus Gidlof and first and third-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, was acquired from the New York Islanders on Friday for forward Brayden Schenn.

Snuggerud made it 3-0 at 12:11 when he scored with a snap shot from the right circle off a pass from out of the corner by Robert Thomas.

Snuggerud thought he scored again from in close off a feed from Thomas at 12:19 of the third period, but the Ducks successfully challenged for offside.

Pius Suter scored into an empty net with 4:02 left for the 4-0 final.