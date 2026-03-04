Makar’s 3 points spark Avalanche, who cruise to cool off Ducks

Parker Kelly scored twice, Martin Necas had a goal, and Brock Nelson and Jack Drury each had two assists for the Avalanche (41-10-9), who have won three in a row and five of six, including a 4-2 victory at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves.

Cutter Gauthier scored, and Lukas Dostal made 21 saves for the Ducks (33-24-3), who had won five straight and 12 of their past 14 (12-2-0), including eight in a row at Honda Center.

Makar gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 11:33 of the first period. He came out from behind the Anaheim net to retrieve a loose puck and skated through the left circle before scoring with a wrist shot from the hash marks.

Necas scored on Colorado’s first power play to extend it to 2-0 at 14:05 with a one-timer from the top of the left circle, his fifth goal in the past five games.

Gauthier cut it to 2-1 at 4:50 of the second period on a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Jackson LaCombe. It was the third goal in the past two games for Gauthier, who leads Anaheim this season with 29.

Kelly put the Avalanche ahead 3-1 at 15:03 on a wrist shot from just above the left circle.

Gabriel Landeskog scored for the second straight game to push it to 4-1 at 4:35 of the third period, a one-timer off a feed from Nathan MacKinnon.

Kelly made it 5-1 at 10:05, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle after catching Dostal out of the crease.