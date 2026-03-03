PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Six Against Avs

The Ducks (33-23-3) begin a back-to-back and look to make it six in a row when they welcome the Avalanche (40-10-9) to Honda Center.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on Victory+.

The Ducks did it again on Sunday night as they came from behind for a 3-2 shootout victory over the Flames.

Cutter Gauthier had two goals, including the game-tying goal in the third period, while Mason McTavish scored the winner in shootouts.

"A full 65-minute effort," Gauthier said. "We knew coming in they were going to be a tough opponent. We were able to get the job done."

The win was the team’s fifth in a row, good for the second-longest active win streak in the Western Conference next to Dallas (nine games). Additionally, it moved Anaheim into second place in the Pacific Division, just one point behind Vegas.

“I think everyone’s just having fun, everyone’s playing the right way,” Jackson LaCombe said of what’s been working during this winning streak. “Obviously we had a slump there where we had to figure out a better way to play hockey and I think since then, we’ve been playing a way better brand of hockey.”

Tonight’s game features a showdown of Western Conference heavyweights. Head coach Joel Quenneville acknowledged that winning in Colorado earlier this season showed what they can do against an “elite team” and discussed how his team can find success again tonight.

“We’ve got a little confidence coming out of the break with the way we’ve won some games, some fun wins,” Quenneville said. “But at the same time, it’s gonna take no lulls, big starts, and consistency. Try and eliminate their rush game is what we’re really getting at tonight. But it is a good test for us as we know the importance of the game and where we’re at right now. We want to push ahead here and put ourselves where we want to get to.”

The Avs are on the second of a back-to-back after beating the Kings up the freeway last night, becoming the first team to reach 40 wins this season. Devon Toews scored the game-winner with just under five minutes left in regulation while Martin Necas added an empty netter for the 4-2 victory.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assist in the game and currently leads his team in goals (41), assists (58), and points (99).

This is the third and final regular season meeting between the teams as Anaheim and Colorado have split the season series thus far. The Ducks took the most recent matchup, a 2-1 shootout win in the Mile High City in January.