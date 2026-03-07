Ducks Climb Into Division Lead With Another Dramatic Win

The Ducks moved into first place in the Pacific Division with tonight’s win over Montreal. Anaheim (35-24-3, 73 points) improved to a league-leading 14-3-0 over the last 17 games and 10-1-0 over the last 11 games at Honda Center.

The last time the Ducks led the Pacific Division this late in the season was when they won their sixth division title in 2016-17.

Anaheim’s 19 comeback wins this season tie Montreal for the NHL lead. All five wins for the Ducks since the Olympic break (5-1-0) are of the comeback variety.

After improving in the standings by 21 points last year (80), the Ducks are now on pace for another 16-point improvement in 2025-26 (96+ points).

Anaheim’s 203 goals this season mark the most for the club through 62 games since 2013-14. Players 22-and-under have scored 100 of those goals, the most in the NHL.