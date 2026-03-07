Ducks Climb Into Division Lead With Another Dramatic Win

IMG_9181

The Ducks moved into first place in the Pacific Division with tonight’s win over Montreal. Anaheim (35-24-3, 73 points) improved to a league-leading 14-3-0 over the last 17 games and 10-1-0 over the last 11 games at Honda Center.

The last time the Ducks led the Pacific Division this late in the season was when they won their sixth division title in 2016-17.

Anaheim’s 19 comeback wins this season tie Montreal for the NHL lead. All five wins for the Ducks since the Olympic break (5-1-0) are of the comeback variety.

After improving in the standings by 21 points last year (80), the Ducks are now on pace for another 16-point improvement in 2025-26 (96+ points).

Anaheim’s 203 goals this season mark the most for the club through 62 games since 2013-14. Players 22-and-under have scored 100 of those goals, the most in the NHL.

All the big plays from Anaheim's come-from-behind shootout victory over Montreal at Honda Center

News Feed

Kreider has 4 points, Ducks recover for shootout win against Canadiens

Ducks Acquire Draft Pick from Calgary for Strome

New Duck Carlson Discusses His Trade to Anaheim

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Keep Rolling Against Habs at Honda Center

Ducks Acquire Carlson from Washington

Ducks Sign Poehling to Four-Year Contract Extension

Gauthier scores twice, Husso makes 42 saves in Ducks victory against Islanders

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Get Back on Track vs. Isles at Honda Center

Makar’s 3 points spark Avalanche, who cruise to cool off Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Make It Six Against Avs

Gauthier scores twice, Ducks rally for shootout win against Flames

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Stay Hot Against Flames at Honda Center

Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Ducks Fingerboard Giveaway on March 4

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Ground Jets in Hopes of Fourth Straight Win

Ducks Host Go Orange for Orangewood Night Friday

Gauthier scores late in 3rd for Ducks to edge Oilers, give Quenneville 1,000th win

A Closer Look at Quenneville's 1,000 NHL Wins