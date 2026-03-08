First-Place Ducks Close Out Homestand Against Blues

The Ducks (35-24-3) seek their third straight win as they welcome the Blues (24-29-9) to Honda Center before hitting the road on a four-game trip.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 andVictory+.

Tonight is the fourth annual Women in Sports Night celebration for Anaheim. Presented by Columbia Bank, the team will host a mixer before puck drop to connect with professionals from the Anaheim Ducks, San Diego Gulls, Honda Center, and OCVIBE.

Anaheim got its 19th comeback win of the season, beating the Canadiens 6-5 in shootouts on Friday. It was good for the Ducks’ fifth comeback win in the last six games and moved the team back into first in the Pacific Division with 73 points.

Heading into tonight, the Ducks are one point ahead of Vegasand five points ahead of Edmonton.

Against the Habs, Chris Kreider scored the game-tying goal in the third period and had four points on the night (one goal and three assists) while Cutter Gauthier and Alex Killorn scored in the shooutout. Lukas Dostal stopped 23 shouts in regulation and overtime and is 12-2-0 in his last 14 outings.

“It’s good to come up with two points,” Kreider said. “I think that's one of those games coaches don't enjoy but fans do, right?" Kreider said. "So, exciting game, but some things we can definitely do better going forward.”

All of the goals the Ducks scored came courtesy of different players showcasing how diverse their scoring attack can be and how key it is to get multiple players involved in the final stretch of the season.

“There's just a lot of young talent in the room," Kreider said. "A lot of guys who have game-breaking skill and do stuff that, honestly, I've never seen before. At any point in time, those guys can break out and score goals.”

While it remains to be seen if he’ll suit up tonight, newly acquired Duck John Carlson joined his team for practice yesterday. With 10 goals on the season, he becomes the ninth Ducks player to have double-digital goals on the year.

Though they’re currently out of playoff positioning, the Blues come into this game on a three-game winning streak of their own.

The team beat the Sharks on Friday in a 3-2 overtime win.Robert Thomas had two goals in the win, including the score in overtime, and currently leads the team with 39 points.

This is the second of three matchups between the teams this season. Anaheim took the first meeting, beating St. Louis, 4-1 in December.