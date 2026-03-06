PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Keep Rolling Against Habs at Honda Center

The Ducks (34-24-3) keep the homestand going by welcoming the Canadiens (33-18-9) to Honda Center.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Anaheim got back to its winning ways on Wednesday, routing the Islanders, 5-1, for its sixth win in seven games. The win kept the team second in the Pacific Division, just one point behind Vegas.

Cutter Gauthier scored his 31st goal in the win, becoming the first Duck in franchise history to score five consecutive team goals. Additionally, Beckett Sennecke scored his 20th goal of the season tying Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer for the most goals scored by a rookie this season.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Ducks signed Ryan Poehling to a four-year extension and traded for longtime Capital John Carlson, who has 10 goals and 36 assists in 55 games this season.

While Carlson won’t be available for tonight’s game, head coach Joel Quenneville shared why the Ducks made the splash this year as compared to prior seasons.