Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Sennecke has 3 assists for Anaheim, which has won 4 straight

Jets at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Chris Kreider scored with 13 seconds left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center on Friday.

Kreider tapped in the puck at the left post off a pass from Beckett Sennecke, who toe-dragged Logan Stanley in the slot to make the play.

Sennecke had three assists, Pavel Mintyukov had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for Anaheim (32-23-3), which rallied from two goals down in the third period before recovering for its fourth straight win.

Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, Stanley and Cole Perfetti each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg (23-26-9), which was coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Elias Salomonsson scored his first NHL goal to push the Jets' lead to 3-1 at 1:27 of the third period. After Mason McTavish lost possession of the puck in the defensive zone, the 21-year-old defenseman took a pass from Adam Lowry and scored blocker side with a snap shot from just above the right circle.

Leo Carlsson cut it to 3-2 while on a power play at 6:32. He knocked in a rebound at the edge of the crease after Jackson LaCombe batted the puck out of midair over a sprawled Hellebuyck near the right post.

Mintyukov tied it 3-3 at 9:59, burying a rebound into an open net from the bottom of the left circle.

Ryan Poehling then put the Ducks ahead 4-3 at 16:50. Shortly after a Jets power play expired, Poehling skated in on a rush, made a move around Dylan Samberg, and lifted a rolling puck over Hellebuyck's glove.

Connor responded for Winnipeg with Hellebuyck pulled for the extra skater to tie it 4-4 at 18:38. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle off a spinning pass from Perfetti.

Alex Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Perfetti at the top of the right circle and scored blocker side with a wrist shot through traffic.

It is the second straight game that the Ducks have given up a goal on the first shot.

Gabriel Vilardi made it 2-0 at 2:25 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from between the hash marks while on a power play.

Jacob Trouba made it 2-1 at 19:19 with a slap shot from the right point that sailed through traffic before going in off Hellebuyck's glove.

News Feed

Ducks Fingerboard Giveaway on March 4

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Ground Jets in Hopes of Fourth Straight Win

Ducks Host Go Orange for Orangewood Night Friday

Gauthier scores late in 3rd for Ducks to edge Oilers, give Quenneville 1,000th win

A Closer Look at Quenneville's 1,000 NHL Wins

PREVIEW: Carlsson, Ducks Return from Olympic Break for Clash with Oilers

Ducks Return from Break in the Thick of the Playoff Race

Ducks to Host First Flight Field Trip for Nearly 7,000 Students Thursday at Honda Center

Ducks Recall Moore, Washe from San Diego

Mrazek Out for Remainder of Season After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Ducks Assign Moore to San Diego

Gallery: Ducks Competing in Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Gudas Hoping to Match Father with Olympic Medal for Czechia

Ducks to Host Fourth Annual Women in Sports Weekend Presented by Columbia Bank March 7-8 at Honda Center

Ducks Head Into Olympic Break on Hot Streak

Ducks Reassign Washe to San Diego

Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's winning streak at 4

PREVIEW: Ducks Come Out and Play the Kraken in Final Game Before Olympic Break