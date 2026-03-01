PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Stay Hot Against Flames at Honda Center

The Ducks (32-23-3) seek their fifth win in a row as they welcome the Flames (24-28-6) to Honda Center.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on Victory+.

The “Comeback Quacks” did it again on Friday with the Ducks beating the Jets, 5-4, in overtime for their NHL-leading ninth multi-goal comeback this season. The goal came courtesy of Chris Kreider off an assist from Beckett Sennecke with just 15 seconds left in the extra period.

“We just have that belief in ourselves that we're never out of it," said Sennecke, who had a career-high three assists on the night. "That's kind of the biggest thing in these comeback wins is we never think we're out of it, and we know we can score goals.”

“It reminded me a lot of the last game, down two goals in the third period against a good team that needs points like we do,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “The comeback was great, they tied it up, and made a nice play at the end of the game. It was a thrilling game, the crowd’s been great.”

The nine multi-goal comeback victories tied a single-season club record for Anaheim, and the team has also recorded consecutive multi-goal third period comeback wins for the second time in franchise history.

While these wins are thrilling, Ducks players know it’s not entirely sustainable and admitted they need to focus on discovering various methods of finding success moving forward.

“We can score goals and we have so many guys who can put the puck in the net, so it’s obviously huge to have, but we don’t want to be relying on that every game,” Jackson LaCombe said. “We’ve got to find a way to win games in different ways.”

As of Saturday night, the win pushed Anaheim back into second in the Pacific Division, while Calgary comes into this game in seventh. The Flames finished the abbreviated February schedule with a 2-2-0 record, most recently falling to the Kings, 2-0, on Saturday.

“It’s one of the easier back-to-backs I’d say in the league with the short little bus ride,” said Flames head coach Ryan Huska of the trek down the freeway to Honda Center. “It’s not a late night for us at all…so our guys will be ready.”

Tonight’s game is the second of four meetings between the two teams this regular season. Anaheim took the first meeting in a 4-3 overtime win in Calgary in January.