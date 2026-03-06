Ducks Sign Poehling to Four-Year Contract Extension

The 27-year-old center has scored 7-17=24 points with a +7 rating in 54 games with Anaheim this season

The Ducks have signed center Ryan Poehling to a four-year contract extension beginning in the 2026-27 NHL season through the 2029-30 season.

Poehling, 27 (1/3/99), has scored 7-17=24 points with a +7 rating in 54 games with Anaheim this season, with 14 of his 17 assists this season being primary assists. Poehling co-leads Anaheim in plus/minus and shorthanded assists (2), is second in shorthanded points (1-2=3) and shorthanded time on ice per game (2:23), and third in faceoffs (693) and faceoff wins (321).

The 6-2, 206-pound forward has scored 50-69=119 points in 337 career NHL games with Anaheim (2025-present), Philadelphia (2023-25), Pittsburgh (2022-23) and Montreal (2019-22). Acquired from Philadelphia with a 2025 second-round selection (Eric Nilson) and 2026 fourth-round selection for Trevor Zegras on June 23, 2025, Poehling earned 12-19=31 points in 68 games with the Flyers in 2024-25, setting single-season career highs in points, goals and assists.

A native of Lakeville, Minn., Poehling has represented Team USA at two World Junior Championships in 2018 (bronze medal) and 2019 (silver medal). He was named the 2019 World Junior Championship MVP, Best Forward and to the tournament All-Star Team. Poehling scored 5-3=8 points to co-lead all skaters in goals and also led Team USA in goals and points. He also helped his country earn gold at the 2017 U-18 World Championship and appeared at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

Originally selected by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Poehling scored a hat trick in his NHL debut with Montreal at the end of the 2018-19 campaign (April 6, 2019 vs. Toronto). Poehling has also appeared in 71 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Laval, earning 19-25=44 points. In 2020-21, he led Laval in points (11-14=25 in 28 games), game-winning goals, co-led in power-play goals (3) and was third in assists. He played three seasons at St. Cloud State University from 2016-19, collecting 29-46=75 points in 107 NCAA games.

