Ducks Sign Poehling to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Ryan Poehling to a four-year contract extension beginning in the 2026-27 NHL season through the 2029-30 season.

Poehling, 27 (1/3/99), has scored 7-17=24 points with a +7 rating in 54 games with Anaheim this season, with 14 of his 17 assists this season being primary assists. Poehling co-leads Anaheim in plus/minus and shorthanded assists (2), is second in shorthanded points (1-2=3) and shorthanded time on ice per game (2:23), and third in faceoffs (693) and faceoff wins (321).

The 6-2, 206-pound forward has scored 50-69=119 points in 337 career NHL games with Anaheim (2025-present), Philadelphia (2023-25), Pittsburgh (2022-23) and Montreal (2019-22). Acquired from Philadelphia with a 2025 second-round selection (Eric Nilson) and 2026 fourth-round selection for Trevor Zegras on June 23, 2025, Poehling earned 12-19=31 points in 68 games with the Flyers in 2024-25, setting single-season career highs in points, goals and assists.