PREVIEW: Ducks Start Critical Road Trip in Winnipeg

The Ducks (35-25-3) hit the road for a four-game trip throughout Canada beginning with a visit to Winnipeg to take on the Jets (26-26-10).

Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Where the Ducks Stand in the Playoff Race

While Anaheim was shut out in its game against the Blues on Sunday, the team went 7-2-0 in its recent nine game homestand.

“We weren’t very good, but give the other team credit, man, were they good,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “That’s as good of a team game and structure as we’ve seen played all year long. They got off to a good start and we never really got on track all game long.”

“I think the last game, I think you could tell we were just a step behind,” Jansen Harkins said.

Despite the loss, heading into tonight, the Ducks remain in the top spot in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Golden Knights.

Newly acquired Duck John Carlson will join the team on this road stretch, but Quenneville noted they’re “targeting the end of the trip” for his debut as he’s still working his way back from a lower-body injury.

Additionally, Troy Terry will also hit the road with the Ducks, however it’s less certain he’ll suit up as he’s still working through an upper-body injury, per Quenneville.

The Jets haven’t played in a game since Saturday when they beat the Canucks 3-2 in overtime. Mark Scheifele is the reigning NHL First Star of the Week for his eight points (3G, 5A) in three games last week, two of those goals being game-winners. He leads Winnipeg in goals (30), assists (48), and points (78).

Despite their overall record, the Jets are on a three-game winning streak, and Harkins discussed the keys to coming out of tonight with a win.

“I think they have a lot of structure, they have tons of guys who have played here for years now and they’ve kind of always played the same way,” Harkins said of the Jets. “We’ve gotta expect them to be really connected and not giving up anything really easy or for free. [I think we’re] going to have to work and use our speed. That’s kind of our advantage tonight.”

This is the final regular season meeting between the teams. Anaheim is 2-0-0 against Winnipeg this season, with its most recent win coming in late February when the team rallied from a 3-1 deficit at the start of the third period to win 5-4 in overtime.