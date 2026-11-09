Gauthier Named NHL's First Star of the Week

The NHL today announced Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 8.

Gauthier, 22 (1/19/04), led the NHL with eight goals and 10 points (8-2=10) during the week. Gauthier’s week was highlighted by a pair of hat tricks and three game-winning goals in four contests to help the Ducks (10-7-1, 21 points) climb into third place in the Pacific Division by improving to 5-0-0 in November.

Gauthier, who scored three goals (including the game-winner) Nov. 1 vs. OTT (6-3 win), became the first player in Anaheim history to record a hat trick in consecutive games – as well as the first player in NHL history to notch multiple power-play goals in three straight contests – when he again struck three times (including the decisive goal) in a 5-4 win Nov. 3 at Vancouver. He then registered 1-1=2 points in a 5-4 victory Nov. 5 at Edmonton before notching the winning goal in a 5-3 triumph Nov. 6 at Calgary. Gauthier capped the week with a career-tying 3-1=4 points, including the decisive goal for the fourth time in his past five appearances, in a 5-2 victory Nov. 8 vs. Pittsburgh.