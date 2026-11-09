Gauthier Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Winger scored NHL-leading eight goals during the week, including two hat tricks and three game-winning goals

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The NHL today announced Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 8.

Gauthier, 22 (1/19/04), led the NHL with eight goals and 10 points (8-2=10) during the week. Gauthier’s week was highlighted by a pair of hat tricks and three game-winning goals in four contests to help the Ducks (10-7-1, 21 points) climb into third place in the Pacific Division by improving to 5-0-0 in November.

Gauthier, who scored three goals (including the game-winner) Nov. 1 vs. OTT (6-3 win), became the first player in Anaheim history to record a hat trick in consecutive games – as well as the first player in NHL history to notch multiple power-play goals in three straight contests – when he again struck three times (including the decisive goal) in a 5-4 win Nov. 3 at Vancouver. He then registered 1-1=2 points in a 5-4 victory Nov. 5 at Edmonton before notching the winning goal in a 5-3 triumph Nov. 6 at Calgary. Gauthier capped the week with a career-tying 3-1=4 points, including the decisive goal for the fourth time in his past five appearances, in a 5-2 victory Nov. 8 vs. Pittsburgh.

Cutter Gauthier scores from the slot for his second goal of the night, adding to Anaheim's lead

In doing so, Gauthier became the seventh player in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to compile three hat tricks within a five-game span and the first to do so since Alexander Mogilny from Dec. 23, 1992 – Jan. 2, 1993 (w/ BUF). Gauthier additionally tied the NHL record for hat tricks in a calendar month (last achieved by Patrik Laine in November 2018 w/ WPG) and the Ducks record for hat tricks in an entire season (last reached by Frank Vatrano in 2023-24). Gauthier (15-7=22 in 17 GP) – who places among the 2026-27 NHL leaders in power-play goals (1st; 10), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4), goals (3rd; 15), shots on goal (4th; 72) and power-play points (t-4th; 14) – is the fourth different player in the past 100 years to post at least three hat tricks through his first 17 games of a season. The others: Auston Matthews (2023-24 w/ TOR), Mike Bossy (1984-85, 1983-84 and 1980-81 w/ NYI) and Bernie Nicholls (1981-82 w/ LAK). Gauthier’s 13 goals over his past six games (Oct. 29 – Nov. 8: 13-2—15) also are the most by any player in such a span since Mogilny reached that total three times in 1992-93.

Gauthier is currently riding a six-game goal streak (13-1=14), the longest active goal streak in the NHL and tied for the longest in the league this season. The Ducks continue their four-game homestand this Wednesday, Nov. 11 when they host the Nashville Predators at Honda Center (7 p.m. PST on Prime Video and FOX Los Angeles

Cutter Gauthier scores his third goal of the night into the empty net to seal Anaheim's 5-3 victory over Pittsburgh

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