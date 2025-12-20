Robertson has 3 points, Stars score 8 to cruise past Ducks

Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley each had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen, Radek Faksa and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves for the Stars (24-7-5), who were coming off a 5-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and have won three straight overall.

Ryan Poehling, Beckett Sennecke and Mikael Granlund scored for the Ducks (20-13-2), who have lost four of five (1-3-1).

Lukas Dostal gave up four goals on seven shots before he was replaced by Petr Mrazek at 14:19 of the first. Mrazek finished with 14 saves.

The Stars scored short-handed on the only power play of the first period after Faksa stole the puck from Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba below the Anaheim goal line and fed Oskar Back for a one-timer from the slot for a 1-0 lead at 2:37.

Poehling scored on a rebound in the crease to tie it 1-1 at 3:32.

Hintz found an opening in the high slot and scored with a wrist shot to give Dallas a 2-1 lead at 4:42.

Sam Steel extended the lead to 3-1 at 12:41. He drove to the Anaheim net and collided with the right post just as the puck went off the stick blade of Trouba and fluttered across the goal line.

The posts came off their pegs just before the puck crossed the goal line, but the goal was upheld after a video review.

Harley ended Dostal's night when he scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend the lead to 4-1 at 14:19.

The Stars went on their first power play and Robertson scored from in front of the crease for a 5-1 lead at 11:10 of the second period.

Robertson scored again after faking a forehand and scoring with a backhand off a drive to the net to make it 6-1 at 15:10.

Adam Erne, who had missed the previous 18 games with a lower-body injury, made it 7-1 at 18:30 of the second.

Sennecke scored on a one-timer from the left circle off the rush to cut it to 7-2 at 1:01 of the third, but Ilya Lyubushkin scored 41 seconds later from the right circle to make it 8-2, the eighth goal on 16 shots for Dallas.

Granlund scored off a loose puck in the crease to make it 8-3 at 14:22.