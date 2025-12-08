Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

The Ducks had 53 shots on goal, the first time they had generated at least 50 since March 28, 2014.

Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist, Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider and Ryan Strome each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 19 saves for the Ducks (18-10-1), who have won three of four.

Arvid Soderblom made 46 saves for the Blackhawks (12-11-6), who were coming off a 6-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and are 2-6-2 in their past 10.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 10:16 of the first period. Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev passed the puck in his own defensive zone to no one across the slot, allowing Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba to skate into the puck and score with a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Mason McTavish made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:40 of the second period. Sennecke got a rebound at the edge of the crease and sent a short backhand pass to McTavish, who scored into an open net with a one-timer from below the right circle.

Sennecke then pushed it to 3-0 at 9:26 with a wrist shot from the right circle that went under the blocker of Soderblom.

Alex Killorn made it 4-0 at 16:09. He skated into a lob pass from Strome, held off Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel on a break, and chipped a shot over Soderblom's glove.

Carlsson extended it to 5-0 at 17:23 with a soft wrist shot from the top of the left circle that was deflected by Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

The Ducks outshot the Blackhawks 27-7 in the second. It was the most shots in a period in their history.

Carlsson scored a power-play goal 15 seconds into the third period, redirecting a backdoor pass from Kreider at the right post to make it 6-0.

Chicago avoided getting shut out for the second straight night when Tyler Bertuzzi scored with his own backdoor pass while on a power play to cut it to 6-1 at 1:40.

Frank Vatrano scored with a one-timer to make it 7-1 at 18:08. It was the fifth time the Ducks have scored at least seven goals this season, the most in the NHL.