Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

Carlsson gets 2 goals, Sennecke has 2 points for Anaheim, which is 3-1-0 in past 4

CHI at ANA | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Leo Carlsson scored twice for the Anaheim Ducks in a 7-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center on Sunday.

The Ducks had 53 shots on goal, the first time they had generated at least 50 since March 28, 2014.

Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist, Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider and Ryan Strome each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 19 saves for the Ducks (18-10-1), who have won three of four.

Arvid Soderblom made 46 saves for the Blackhawks (12-11-6), who were coming off a 6-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and are 2-6-2 in their past 10.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 10:16 of the first period. Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev passed the puck in his own defensive zone to no one across the slot, allowing Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba to skate into the puck and score with a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Mason McTavish made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:40 of the second period. Sennecke got a rebound at the edge of the crease and sent a short backhand pass to McTavish, who scored into an open net with a one-timer from below the right circle.

Sennecke then pushed it to 3-0 at 9:26 with a wrist shot from the right circle that went under the blocker of Soderblom.

Alex Killorn made it 4-0 at 16:09. He skated into a lob pass from Strome, held off Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel on a break, and chipped a shot over Soderblom's glove.

Carlsson extended it to 5-0 at 17:23 with a soft wrist shot from the top of the left circle that was deflected by Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

The Ducks outshot the Blackhawks 27-7 in the second. It was the most shots in a period in their history.

Carlsson scored a power-play goal 15 seconds into the third period, redirecting a backdoor pass from Kreider at the right post to make it 6-0.

Chicago avoided getting shut out for the second straight night when Tyler Bertuzzi scored with his own backdoor pass while on a power play to cut it to 6-1 at 1:40.

Frank Vatrano scored with a one-timer to make it 7-1 at 18:08. It was the fifth time the Ducks have scored at least seven goals this season, the most in the NHL.

News Feed

Ducks Host Bedard, Blackhawks at Honda Center 

Ducks end Capitals' 6-game winning streak with shootout win

Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for 20 Students from Local Nonprofit The Wooden Floor

GAMEDAY: Division Leaders Clash as Ducks Take on Capitals at Honda Center

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Come Home to Host Mammoth

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Bounce Back in St. Louis

Ducks Recall Goalie Buteyets from San Diego

Bedard scores twice in 3rd, Blackhawks rally from down 3 to defeat Ducks

Ducks Battle Blackhawks to Start Two-Game Trip

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

GAMEDAY: Ducks Host Kings in Black Friday Battle

Tolopilo makes 37 saves in season debut, Canucks edge Ducks

Ducks Recall Husso From San Diego

Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

GAMEDAY: Ducks and Golden Knights Battle for Pacific Division Lead

Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks