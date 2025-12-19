GAMEDAY: Ducks Come Home to Battle Stars

Anaheim comes off a five-game road swing to take on Dallas at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT)

IMG_0161
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (20-12-2) return to Honda Center as they take on the Stars (23-7-5) in the first of two back-to-back games.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

After five-straight games on the road, Anaheim returns to the comfy confines of Southern California with six of its next seven games at home, the sole road game being a trip to L.A. to take on the Kings.

The team went 2-2-1 on the road and is most recently coming off an overtime loss to Columbus Tuesday night. Those two teams will meet again tomorrow.

“We did a lot of good things and we did some things that, you know, we’re generous, but at the same time we’ll take the point on the road down by two,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “In overtime, we’ve had a lot of success and today was one of the games that didn’t go our way, but we’ll take the point on the road trip and regroup when we get home.”

This is the second meeting of the Stars and Ducks this season, with Anaheim beating Dallas 7-5 in early November.

Mikael Granlund, who didn’t play the last time these teams met, returns to face his former team after he was traded to Dallas towards the end of last season. He’s keeping it cool and acknowledged tonight is “just another game” but remains appreciative for the time he spent with the Stars.

“I had a really good time there,” Granlund said. “Love the guys in that group there. I enjoyed my time there so it’s kind of fun but at the same time, it’s just another hockey game.”

Dallas is on a two-game winning streak, most recently beating the Sharks 5-3 last night. Both Quenneville and Granlund discussed Dallas’ special teams as something Anaheim is keeping its eye on tonight ahead of the matchup.

“They’re a really good team, I think they’re outstanding on their special teams (with) high-end skill,” Quenneville said. “They can make plays not just on the power play or penalty killing situation, but they’ve got some guys who are high-end players that we’ve got to be aware of and try to neutralize that as best we can. But we gotta look to win that special teams battle tonight.”

“They’ve gone deep in the playoffs for many years here,” Granlund reflected. “Experienced group. Really good at special teams so it’s going to be a really good challenge for us.”

The Ducks announced Thursday that they activated Petr Mrazek from Injured Reserve and in a corresponding move, reassigned Ville Husso to San Diego.

News Feed

Ducks Reassign Husso to San Diego

Selanne Designs Special Shoe as Part of Ducks x Vans Collab

Ducks Tie It Late but Fall to Blue Jackets in Overtime

Ducks Close Out Road Trip in Columbus 

Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers

GAMEDAY: New York State of Mind for Anaheim

Allen, Devils top Ducks to end home losing skid at 5

GAMEDAY: Morning Hockey on Deck for Ducks at Devils

Ducks Assign Buteyets to Tulsa 

Lee has 4 points for Islanders in win against Ducks

Ducks Look to Stay Hot on Long Island

Details on Sennecke Scoring the Tying Goal with .01 Seconds Left in Pittsburgh

Sennecke ties it with 0.1 seconds left in 3rd, Ducks top Penguins in shootout

Ducks Launch Wild Wing’s Winter Reading Challenge in Partnership with Orange County Public Libraries 

GAMEDAY: Ducks Open Five-Game Road Trip in Steel City

NOTES: Division-Leading Ducks Embark on Five-Game Road Trip

Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

Ducks Host Bedard, Blackhawks at Honda Center 