NOTES: Division-Leading Ducks Embark on Five-Game Road Trip

The Pacific Division-leading Ducks (18-10-1, 37 points) begin a five-game road trip tomorrow at Pittsburgh. The club’s 18 wins are the third most in the NHL this season. Anaheim ranks second among NHL teams in goals (104) and goals per game (3.59). Anaheim currently sits atop the Pacific Division for the 21st straight day (since Nov. 17) and and 34 of the last 38 days (since Nov. 1).

Anaheim has scored seven or more goals five times this season following their 7-1 win yesterday vs. Chicago. The Ducks are one of four teams this century and one of six clubs the last 30 seasons (since 1995-96) to score seven goals five times the first 29 games of a season. Only Colorado (six times in 2021-22), Pittsburgh (five times in 2019-20) and Buffalo (five in 2006-07) have done so this century, while Pittsburgh and Colorado both did so in 1995-96.

The Ducks’ 18-10-1 record (37 points) through 29 games in a season is their best start since 2014-15 (18-6-5, 41 points). Anaheim has won 18 of its first 29 games only two other times: 2012-13 (22), 2006-07 (20), 2013-14 (18), 2014-15 (18).

Anaheim’s 104 goals through the first 29 games are the most in club history, with the club scoring four goals or more 16 times this season (15-1-0 when doing so).

Leo Carlsson (20) and Cutter Gauthier (21) are one of three duos to score at least 15 goals and 30 points this season, including Dallas’ Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston, and Minnesota’s Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov.

Anaheim co-leads the NHL with three 30-point scorers this season (also Colorado, Dallas and Detroit: Leo Carlsson (16-22=38), Cutter Gauthier (16-17=33), Troy Terry (7-23=30). The Ducks also co-lead the league with six skaters posting 20-point campaigns this season (also WSH): Carlsson, Gauthier, Terry, Beckett Sennecke (9-15=24), Chris Kreider (13-8=21), Mason McTavish (7-13=20).

Leo Carlsson is tied for ninth among NHL leaders in points (16-22=38), tied for 10th in points per game (1.31), and is tied for 11th in goals and assists.

Carlsson’s 38 points (16-22=38) this season are the second-most in franchise history through the first 29 games of a campaign, trailing only Paul Kariya (39 in 1998-99).

Cutter Gauthier is tied for 11th among NHL leaders in goals (16), is third in shots (115), tied sixth in EVG (13), tied 10th in plus/minus (+17).

Among all American NHL skaters, Gauthier is tied for second in goals (16) and plus/minus (+17) and is fourth in points (33).

Beckett Sennecke leads all NHL rookies in points (9-15=24) and goals, is second in assists and tied for third in plus/minus (+8).

Troy Terry has been involved in six goals (2-4=6 points) this season that put the Ducks ahead or tied the score in the last five minutes of regulation. Terry was the first NHL player since 1989 and second player in league history to accomplish the feat through the first 20 games of a season. The only other player to do so through 20 games was Hall of Famer Cam Neely (3-3=6 points) of Boston in 1989-90.

Among all American NHL skaters, Terry is tied for second in assists (23), while he is tied for eighth in points (7-22=29) and plus/minus (+12)