Ducks Reassign Husso to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has activated goaltender Petr Mrazek from Injured Reserve.

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), posted a 5-3-1 record with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and .884 save percentage (SV%) in nine appearances (eight starts) with the Ducks this season. He won a season-best three straight games Dec. 5-9 (3-0-0, 2.24 GAA and .920 SV%) and appeared in eight straight games from Nov. 28-Dec. 11 (seven starts), surpassing his career best for consecutive appearances (six games, Nov. 15-28, 2022). Husso has posted a 76-49-20 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 GAA and .901 (SV%) in 154 career NHL games (146 starts) with Anaheim (2024-present), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). He signed a to a two-year contract extension with Anaheim on June 29, 2025.

Acquired from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025, Husso began 2025-26 with San Diego, posting a 6-4-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and .908 SV% in 13 appearances. At the time of his recall, he co-led the AHL in shutouts and appearances. In 22 appearances with San Diego since his acquisition by Anaheim, Husso is 13-6-3 with five shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .908 SV% in 22 games. His five shutouts are tied for the most in San Diego Gulls AHL history (also Lukas Dostal).

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender is 72-64-19 with 18 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .909 SV% in 165 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. He helped Finland to bronze at the 2013 U-18 World Championship and appeared at the 2018 World Championship.