GAMEDAY: Morning Hockey on Deck for Ducks at Devils

It’s a Saturday morning matinee as the Ducks (19-11-1) head to New Jersey to take on the Devils (17-13-1).

Puck drop is set for 9:30 a.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim’s three-game winning streak came to a halt on Thursday with a 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

“We had a really good first period, and we’re down three-nothing,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think that was the game right there in a nutshell. We had good pace, good energy. They got the breaks, and we’re chasing the game after that. They check pretty good.”

Troy Terry notched a goal and an assist in the loss while Leo Carlsson scored the team’s other goal.

“It just felt like things escalated quickly in a short time in the first,” Terry said. “I thought we had pushback, but that’s a good hockey team. They know how to close hockey games and not let you back in it.”

The Ducks did come back from being down 3-0, and despite the loss, there are positives Quenneville feels his team can take moving forward to this morning’s matchup.

“We’re going to Jersey and let’s get excited knowing that it’s tough coming back from [being down] 3-0 in this game,” Quenneville said. “We’ve had a decent start to the year. Now, it’s getting [to be] a different stretch here where we try to get points every day.”

Help between the pipes for Anaheim was on the way on Friday, as the team activated Lukas Dostal from injured reserve. He last suited up on Nov. 22.

Like the Ducks, the Devils enter this game also coming off a loss and are 1-7 in their last eight games.

Jesper Bratt leads the team in points (27) while Timo Meier heads up the club in goals with 11, yet Meier is currently away from the team on personal leave and will not play today.

Additionally, New Jersey head coach Sheldon Keefe said Arseny Gritsyuk will miss the Ducks game due to an upper body injury.