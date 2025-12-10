Ducks Score Tying Goal with .01 Seconds Left to Win Third Straight 

The Pacific Division-leading Ducks (19-10-1, 39 points) defeated the Penguins in a shootout after scoring the latest game-tying goal in franchise history (second time). Anaheim’s 11 comeback wins are now tied for the NHL lead while the club is off to its best start since 2014-15 (19-6-5, 43 points).

Beckett Sennecke, who leads all NHL rookies in goals and points, scored with one second left in regulation, tied for the latest game-tying shorthanded goal in NHL history while he became the fourth player ever (first player since 2000 and second teenager ever) in league history to score a goal on a goaltender while shorthanded at 19:59 of the third period.

Sennecke’s goal tied Scott Niedermayer (59:59 on Nov. 21, 2008) for the latest game-tying goal in franchise history.