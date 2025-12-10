Ducks Score Tying Goal with .01 Seconds Left to Win Third Straight 

Sennecke01

The Pacific Division-leading Ducks (19-10-1, 39 points) defeated the Penguins in a shootout after scoring the latest game-tying goal in franchise history (second time). Anaheim’s 11 comeback wins are now tied for the NHL lead while the club is off to its best start since 2014-15 (19-6-5, 43 points).

Beckett Sennecke, who leads all NHL rookies in goals and points, scored with one second left in regulation, tied for the latest game-tying shorthanded goal in NHL history while he became the fourth player ever (first player since 2000 and second teenager ever) in league history to score a goal on a goaltender while shorthanded at 19:59 of the third period.

Sennecke’s goal tied Scott Niedermayer (59:59 on Nov. 21, 2008) for the latest game-tying goal in franchise history.

Beckett Sennecke banks it off a Pens defenseman to tie the game shorthanded with 0.1 seconds left

Sennecke became the first rookie in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final second of regulation while shorthanded, the seventh rookie to score a goal that late in regulation ever.

Sennecke added an assist in the first period (1-1=2), marking his third straight multi-point game. He is the first Ducks teenager with three consecutive multipoint games (3-3=6) and the third teenager in the NHL the last five years with three consecutive multi-point contests (also: Matvel Michkov, 3 games w/ PHI Nov. 30-Dec. 7 2024 and Will Smith, 3 games w/ SJS Nov. 25-29, 2024). Paul Kariya is the only Ducks rookie with more consecutive multi-point games (six straight in 1994).

Sennecke’s 10-16=26 points in 30 games makes him the fastest Ducks teenager to reach 25 or more points, surpassing Mason McTavish (25 points in 40 games in 2022-23).

Ville Husso stopped 44-of-47 shots and all three Pittsburgh shootout attempts to pick up his third straight win (3-0-0, 2.24 GAA and .920 SV%) and improve to 5-2-0 this season.

News Feed

Sennecke ties it with 0.1 seconds left in 3rd, Ducks top Penguins in shootout

Ducks Launch Wild Wing’s Winter Reading Challenge in Partnership with Orange County Public Libraries 

GAMEDAY: Ducks Open Five-Game Road Trip in Steel City

NOTES: Division-Leading Ducks Embark on Five-Game Road Trip

Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

Ducks Host Bedard, Blackhawks at Honda Center 

Ducks end Capitals' 6-game winning streak with shootout win

Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for 20 Students from Local Nonprofit The Wooden Floor

GAMEDAY: Division Leaders Clash as Ducks Take on Capitals at Honda Center

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Come Home to Host Mammoth

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Bounce Back in St. Louis

Ducks Recall Goalie Buteyets from San Diego

Bedard scores twice in 3rd, Blackhawks rally from down 3 to defeat Ducks

Ducks Battle Blackhawks to Start Two-Game Trip

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

GAMEDAY: Ducks Host Kings in Black Friday Battle