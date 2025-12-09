Ducks Launch Wild Wing’s Winter Reading Challenge in Partnership with Orange County Public Libraries 

The Ducks launched Wild Wing’s Winter Reading Challenge in partnership with Orange County Public Libraries (OCPL), a new six-week literacy program designed to encourage children ages 14 and under to read through exclusive, tiered prizes and incentives. Hosted by OCPL, the program spans nearly 30 library locations across Orange County and aims to make reading engaging and rewarding while promoting long-term literacy habits.

The program kicked off with “Face-Off for Literacy” launch events at Rancho Santa Margarita Library and will continue today (Dec. 9) at Tustin Library. Ducks Gaming Lounge powered by Wild Wings Kids Club, enter raffles for prizes including four tickets to a Ducks home game, meet Ducks mascot Wild Wing and participate in street hockey. Additional activities include hockey-themed crafts, hot chocolate and refreshments, special readings and book signings. All participating children will receive a limited-edition Anaheim Ducks x OCPL library card, available while supplies last.

The “Face-Off for Literacy” launch event at Rancho Santa Margarita Library took place yesterday featuring a special reading, Q&A and book signing with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Ben Clanton, creator of the Narwhal and Jelly series. Complimentary books were distributed to children on a first-come, first-served basis.

This evening’s “Face-Off for Literacy” event at Tustin Library begins at 4:30 p.m. and will feature illustrator and former hockey player Dom Granato, illustrator of I Can Play Too, written by his aunt, Cammi Granato. Granato is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished players in women’s hockey history. She captained the United States to a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics, became one of the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 and currently serves as an assistant general manager for the Vancouver Canucks.

Dom Granato will read and sign books for attendees and lead a hands-on drawing workshop teaching participants how to sketch Mimi, the story’s main character. Complimentary books will be available while supplies last.

The Tustin Library is located at 345 E Main St. Tustin, Calif. 92780.

To learn more about this program, visit OCPL.org/Winter-Reading-Challenge.