Ducks Assign Buteyets to Tulsa 

The Ducks have assigned goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to the Tulsa Oilers, Anaheim’s East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) affiliate. In addition, Anaheim has activated goaltender Lukas Dostal from Injured Reserve (IR).

Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), made his NHL debut, recording 10 saves in 20:00 of relief, Dec. 3 vs. Utah. He became the 72nd goaltender to play a game in the ECHL, AHL and NHL in the same season. He is the second Ducks goalie to appear in an ECHL, AHL and NHL game in the same season (also Timo Pielmeier in 2010-11: 2 GP with the Elmira Jackals, 37 GP with the Syracuse Crunch and 1 GP with the Ducks)

The 6-4, 220-pound goaltender has combined for a 5-5-0 record in 10 appearances this season with San Diego and the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. He is 1-2-0 with the Gulls this season with a 3.72 goals-against average (GAA) and .878 save percentage (SV%). He won his first career AHL game Nov. 26, 2025 at Tucson while stopping 39-of-42 shots. He is 1-3-0 in five career AHL appearances with San Diego after making his AHL debut Dec. 28, 2024. He went 4-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .924 SV% in seven ECHL games with Tulsa to begin the season.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native appeared in 36 games for Tulsa during the 2024-25 campaign, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .905 SV%. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, he tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%. Buteyets made his KHL debut in 2023-24 with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia’s top division. Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets also posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .923 SV% in 81 career games with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia’s second division, from 2021-24.