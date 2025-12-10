Sennecke ties it with 0.1 seconds left in 3rd, Ducks top Penguins in shootout

Sennecke shoveled the puck into Pittsburgh’s crease and a sliding Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson gloved it into the net just before the horn, tying it 3-3.

Ville Husso made 45 saves, and Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks (19-10-1), who have won three straight and four of five.

Leo Carlsson scored with a backhand in the first round of the shootout for Anaheim. Husso made saves on Novak, Sidney Crosby and Ville Koivunen.

Karlsson had two assists, and Anthony Mantha, Noel Acciari and Tommy Novak scored for the Penguins (14-7-7), who are 1-7 when a game reaches overtime this season. Arturs Silovs made 25 saves.

Acciari put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 with his first goal this season at 9:49 of the first period when his face-off win came back to him off the skate of Connor Dewar for a wrist shot from the left circle.

LaCombe tied it 1-1 at 5:19 of the second period, carrying the puck from the point down the far wall and lifting a wrist shot from a sharp angle over Silovs’ right shoulder.

Chris Kreider could have given the Ducks a lead on a short-handed breakaway at 9:19, but had a wrist shot turned away by a pad save from Silovs.

Terry then put Anaheim in front 2-1 at 14:10 with his eighth goal, a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle just under the crossbar.

Novak tied it 2-2 at 19:41. He collected a rebound off a one-timer from Karlsson for a wrist shot, followed his own rebound and scooped the puck in off Husso’s back from below the goal line.

Mantha had an attempted pass to Bryan Rust go in off Husso's stick, giving the Penguins a 3-2 lead on a power play at 16:05 of the third period.