Ducks Open Five-Game Road Trip in Steel City

The Ducks (18-10-1) start a five-game road stretch by heading to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins (14-7-6). Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.
Anaheim is coming off a huge 7-1 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday, marking the fifth time this season the Ducks scored seven or more goals. The team also had 53 shots on goal with 44 coming in the second period which was good for the most by Anaheim through two periods in franchise history.
“I really loved our effort right from the get-go,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “It was frustrating last Sunday in Chicago, and we started the same way, but I liked that we wanted to have it for 60 minutes, and tonight, we did.”
The team remains atop the Pacific Division with 37 points, and their record is good for the best start through 29 games in a season since 2014-15.