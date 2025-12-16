Ducks Close Out Road Trip in Columbus 

The Ducks (20-12-1) end their five-game road trip with a visit to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets (13-13-6).

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim returned to its winning ways on Monday night with a 4-1 victory over the Rangers. Cutter Gauthier scored twice in the win, including scoring the go-ahead goal, to end the team’s two-game losing streak.

“I thought we had really more of a direct way of playing tonight,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We played a little simpler. We talked about, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get some points here.’ You lose two games, it’s almost like you’re giving away everything. Every game is critical because everybody is in the same boat, but it was a very big response from our team and happy for the guys coming back here as well.”

Those guys were former Rangers-turned-Ducks, Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, who were both honored during the first period.

"It was a little weird," Kreider said. "It took me a couple of shifts to remember the guys in blue weren't my teammates. It was just, I think, a weird game. Maybe next time it'll feel a little more normal. I had a little adrenaline dump in the first period, a little bit of tunnel vision and nerves like my first game here in New York."

Trouba had an assist in his return to Madison Square Garden.

Heading into today’s game, the Ducks and Golden Knights are tied with 41 points apiece, yet Anaheim is behind Vegas in win percentage giving them hold of the second spot in the Pacific Division.

The Blue Jackets have recently hit a snag and are currently on a five-game losing streak. Zach Werenski has 33 points (9 goals, 24 assists), while Dmitri Voronkov leads the club in goals scored with 12.

Another reunion is on deck for the evening as Isac Lundeström will face his former team. Ahead of the game, he talked about what he’s seen from his friend and fellow Swede, Leo Carlsson, who was selected just in front of Columbus centre Adam Fantilli in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“I can see a lot of similarity in their games and a lot of skill,” Lundeström said. “Obviously, it’s two fantastic players and also, off the ice, great guys, too.”

Additionally, he discussed what the Ducks have done well this season and conversely, what his team needs to do to have success against Anaheim tonight.

“There is a lot of speed out there,” Lundeström mentioned about his former team. “They like their rush game, but I think if we can get to the O-zone and get the pucks deep, I know they don’t want to play in the D-zone. They get frustrated pretty easily if we can get pucks there. They are a rush team so we gotta stay ready for that.”

One special item of note, today’s game is audio play-by-play voice of the Anaheim Ducks, Steve Carroll’s, 2,000th broadcast with the team.