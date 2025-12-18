Selanne Designs Special Shoe as Part of Ducks x Vans Collab

Ducks Hall-of-Famer Teemu Selanne designed a special shoe as part of the legendary Ducks x Vans collab.

That shoe and a second design to be revealed later will go on sale at the Sunday, February 1 (6:30 p.m.) game vs. Las Vegas at Honda Center. See below for a special ticket pack for that game!

This is the third straight year of the Ducks x Vans collab, as the two icons of Orange County have teamed up to create unique designs that pay tribute to their shared roots. The Ducks celebrated their 30th anniversary season in 2023-24 by crafting three limited-edition sneakers (now sold out) that combined the franchise's legacy with the iconic Vans style.

Last year's collab featured two pairs of limited-edition sneakers designed by Leo Carlsson and Lukas Dostal.

Click here for more info, including the Vans Bobbleshoe Ticket Pack for the February 1 game.