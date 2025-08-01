Ducks Top Prospects for 2025-26

‘Real chance’ Sennecke could make roster out of camp; No. 10 pick McQueen to develop in WHL

By David Satriano
NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Anaheim Ducks, according to NHL.com.

1. Beckett Sennecke, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 3 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Oshawa (OHL): 56 GP, 36-50-86

The 19-year-old recently completed his third season in the OHL. He was tied for third in goals (14) and fourth in points (32) in the playoffs and has proven he has an offensive flair. Sennecke (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) has a 200-foot-game which the Ducks are hoping translates to the NHL when he gets there, which could be as soon as this season.

Coach Joel Quenneville said there's "a real chance" Sennecke makes the team out of camp.

"That's something that's kind of up to the coaching staff and the GM, and I'm just going to try and come in here and prove myself and show them what I can do to the best of my ability," Sennecke said at development camp.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

The Anaheim Ducks draft Sennecke with No. 3 pick

2. Stian Solberg, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Farjestad (CHL): 10 GP, 1-2-3; Farjestad (SHL): 47 GP, 3-9-12; San Diego (AHL): 10 GP, 2-3-5

The Ducks traded two picks and moved up eight spots to select Solberg in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old had a busy 2024-25 season, including playing for Norway in the Olympic Games Qualifiers, and the World Juniors, while moving from Farjestad BK in the Champions League to the Swedish Hockey League before getting some AHL experience. Solberg (6-2, 194) likely will begin the season in the AHL before getting called up later this season.

"Stian was playing his first year in the SHL this year, and had to acquire a new coach's trust," assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting Martin Madden told the Ducks website in June. " ... But clearly his confidence was never affected, and he continued to play his game regardless of how much he was used. I think we can expect big things from Stian in the future. Stian is close to being physically ready to play in the NHL."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Roger McQueen, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Brandon (WHL): 17 GP; 10-10-20

Although he missed 51 games last season with a back injury, McQueen still averaged 1.18 points per game, the highest on Brandon, and performed well at the NHL Scouting Combine. The 18-year-old center has size (6-5, 197), a good shot and playmaking ability that should make him a good fit down the middle for the Ducks in the future.

"He's a unique package in the sense that he moves really well for a 6-foot-5 guy," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He has really good skill and he has the ability to be able to score. So, I think that he's going to play a little different game than some of the guys that we have now in our mix. … We can take our time with him and let him progress in his own natural timeline."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

Roger McQueen drafted by Anaheim Ducks

4. Lucas Pettersson, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 35 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Modo (SHL): 29 GP, 0-1-1; Modo Jr. (Sweden Jr.): 8 GP, 4-4-8; Ostersunds (Hockey Allsvenskan): 26 GP, 9-10-19

The 19-year-old played 29 games in the Swedish Hockey League, the highest hockey league in the country, while also playing in the Sweden Jr. League and Hockey Allsveskan, the second-highest hockey league. Pettersson (5-11, 168) signed his entry-level contract in June and will continue to develop overseas; he will play with Brynas in the SHL this season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

5. Tristan Luneau, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 53 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: ANA (NHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0; San Diego (AHL): 59 GP, 9-43-52

Luneau (6-1, 202) has 13 games of NHL experience and has three points (one goal, two assists). He began the season with Anaheim before he was sent to the AHL, where the defenseman led the team in points. The 21-year-old has a chance to make the roster out of camp like last season but likely will begin in the AHL and could be one of the first defensemen recalled.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

