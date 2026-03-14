Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators shut out Ducks

It was Ullmark’s second shutout of the season, and his first since Dec. 18. He is 10-1-3 in his past 15 starts.

Thomas Chabot scored short-handed, and Shane Pinto had two assists for the Senators (33-23-9), who are 6-1-2 in their past nine and conclude a three-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Ville Husso made 27 saves for the Ducks (36-24-3), who have lost two of three on a four-game road trip (1-2-0) that ends at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Michael Amadio gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 3:54 of the second period. Shane Pinto collected a bouncing puck in the neutral zone and passed to Amadio on a 2-on-1 rush, and Amadio shot it past Husso’s glove from the right face-off circle.

Chabot made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 9:21. After deflecting a pass from Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe at the blue line, Pinto carried the puck on a 3-on-2 and fed Chabot in the high slot, where the latter sent a wrist shot past Husso.

The Ducks challenged for goalie interference, but video review supported the referee’s call that Senators forward Tim Stutzle made incidental contact with Husso and that it did not affect the goalie’s ability to play his position prior to Chabot’s goal.

Anaheim was limited to 12 shots through the first two periods.

Tim Stutzle thought he extended his point streak to 15 games at 14:07 of the third period, putting the puck behind Husso on the backhand during a power play, but he fell and knocked over Husso while driving to the net, resulting in goalie interference. Stutzle had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) during the 14-game point streak.