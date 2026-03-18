PREVIEW: Ducks Reunite with Old Friends Tonight vs. Philly

The Ducks (37-27-3) return to Honda Center and look to make it two wins in a row as they take on some familiar foes with the Flyers in town (31-23-12).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Anaheim closed out a back-to-back with a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Sunday. Leo Carlsson had two goals and an assist, Troy Terry had a goal, and Cutter Gauthier notched his seventh game-winning goal this season.

John Carlson also made his debut and will make his Ducks home debut tonight.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Ducks remain atop the Pacific Division tied with Edmonton with 77 points.

Jeffrey Viel had an assist in Sunday’s game and discussed how the team can stack wins to keep things rolling as there’s only one month remaining in the regular season until the playoffs begin.

“You could feel this was a playoff game and atmosphere there [in Montreal],” Viel said. “I think every game until the end of the season will be like that. It’s about playing the right way and feeling good going into that last stretch of games here.”

The Ducks and Flyers last met in January with Philly beating Anaheim, 5-2.

With so many ties between these teams, head coach Joel Quenneville expects quite the atmosphere and game tonight.

“I expect it’ll be intense,” Quenneville said. “I think that everybody’s fighting for playoff life and playoff positioning. I think there’s a little history there but at the same time, it’s one of those games where we didn’t mind the way we started that game and at the end of the game, we had nothing to show for it…

Let’s make sure we continue on from our last game and how we started the last road trip, those are the games we want to make sure that’s gonna get us through our stretch here to find our way to put ourselves in the spot of where want to be in.”

Trevor Zegras returns to Anaheim for the first time since being traded last summer in exchange for picks and Ryan Poehling.

Poehling has a career-high in assists thus far this season (21) and Quenneville shared why he’s been such a good addition in Anaheim.

“I think he had an ordinary start through camp, but as the season’s gone on here, the more he’s played, the better he’s played,” Quenneville said. “How he’s added to our special teams,

possession game, defensively he’s been reliable, but his speed is the part that he’s really added a nice dimension to our team.”

Starting tonight, the Flyers embark on a three-game road trip throughout California. They come into this matchup off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

“They have a very good team,” Viel said of Philadelphia. “They work really really hard and we can’t take anyone easy. They’re still in that battle fighting for a spot. They’re going to be hungry so we just gotta be ready.”

Lukas Dostal will be in the net for the Ducks per Quenneville.