Ducks Broadcaster Steve Carroll Announces Retirement at End of 2025-26 Season

Ducks broadcaster Steve Carroll has announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. Carroll will be in the booth to call the club’s final regular-season home game on Sunday, April 12. He will retire after a 50-year career as a play-by-play announcer, including the last 27 seasons as the audio play-by-play voice of the Ducks, to focus on his health.



“Steve Carroll has been an iconic voice of our franchise for decades, calling countless memorable moments and a Stanley Cup championship that will forever be part of our team’s history,” said Ducks Club President Aaron Teats. “Steve’s voice and calls captured the excitement, drama and emotion of our games in a way that connected generations of fans. Steve has represented our organization with tremendous class, professionalism and passion for nearly 30 years. We are deeply grateful for his extraordinary commitment to the Ducks and the impact he has made on us and our community of fans. We wish Steve and his family well in retirement.”



Inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Jan. 13, 2026, Carroll called his 2,000th regular-season game with the Ducks this season Dec. 16, 2025 at Columbus. Carroll joined the Ducks in 1999 and has been a defining voice of hockey in Southern California for parts of four decades.



“It’s been an honor to call games for the Anaheim Ducks and be a part of the franchise for so many years,” said Carroll. “I am grateful to the Samueli family and the entire staff for their friendship, and the incredible fans for all their support over the years.“



In addition to calling the club’s 2007 championship, Carroll voiced the memorable run to Game 7 of the 2003 Stanley Cup Final and three additional Western Conference Finals appearances in 2005, 2015 and 2017. Altogether, Carrol has called 2,165 NHL games for the Ducks, including 2,018 regular season and 147 Stanley Cup Playoff games.



After landing his first play-by-play job as voice of the Mineral Area Junior College Men’s Basketball Team (Flat River, Missouri) in 1976, Carroll has gone on to broadcast in several sports at both the collegiate and professional levels. The long list of baseball teams includes the Los Angeles Angels, the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A), Huntsville Stars (Double-A) and Iowa Cubs (Triple-A). He has been employed in nine states and has called action in every state with the exception of Alaska and Idaho. At one point in the mid-1990s, Carroll was in Nashville broadcasting for five teams in three sports while freelancing for a newspaper. His work included covering the Nashville Knights of the ECHL and Vanderbilt University basketball and football (radio and television).



Carroll joined the Ducks after spending the previous two seasons handling the radio play-by-play duties for the New Orleans Brass of the ECHL, including serving in the communications, media relations and corporate sales departments. He also called games for the New Orleans Zephyrs, a Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, from 1996-98. In addition, he handled play-by-play for the New Orleans Storm professional soccer team.



Carroll served as the radio play-by-play voice of the Philadelphia Flyers for the 1995-96 season. He also called action for the New Haven Nighthawks of the AHL during the 1985-86 season and the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) from 1981-85.



A native of St. Louis, Mo., Carroll was also a contributor to AnaheimDucks.com, the club’s official team website. On behalf of the team, he has served as an emcee at numerous charity events during the regular season and in the summer months.