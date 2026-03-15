PREVIEW: Carlson’s Ducks Debut on Deck vs Canadiens

The Ducks (36-27-3) close out their Canadian road trip by paying a visit to Montreal (36-19-10).

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

In the first game of a back-to-back, Anaheim suffered another loss on Saturday morning, falling to the Senators, 2-0.

“We ran into a strong goalie tonight,” Beckett Sennecke said. “I’ll give them credit, they were pretty tough in front of their net, clearing us out. I think that just sums it up … We knew they were going to play hard. All those points matter so much … I don’t think we kind of struggled out there, it was kind of a back-and-forth game. We kind of traded chances and they buried a couple of theirs and we didn’t.”

But for today’s second game, reinforcements are on the way as John Carlson will take to the ice as a Duck for the first time since being traded to the team from Washington on March 5.

On Saturday, head coach Joel Quenneville said this team was “Forecasting [Carlson] to play in Montreal” at the start of the four-game road trip and everything checked out for the defenseman to play.

Carlson called his ensuing debut “exciting” especially as it comes in a city with “so much history” as Montreal and discussed the approach to today’s game against the Habs.

“For our team, it’s a big game,” Carlson said. “It’s a ‘response game’ for us to finish the trip right. Obviously, being my first game, I wouldn’t want anything less than that. It’s a big point in the season and it feels like coming down the stretch, most of the teams we’re gonna be playing are kind of jockeying for something and this will be no different and no different for us as well.”

He has 10 goals and 36 assists in the 55 games he played with the Capitals this season.

Montreal is also on the second game of a back-to-back after losing to the Sharks, 4-2, on Saturday; however, in their last four games, the Canadiens are 3-1-0.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored the team’s goals against San Jose while Noah Dobson had two assists.

This is the final regular season game between these two teams. Anaheim beat Montreal just nine days ago in a thrilling 6-5 shootout victory.