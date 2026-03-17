Broadcast Info Update for April 1 Game at San Jose

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The National Hockey League announced a national broadcast information update, impacting playoff position and seeding. On Wednesday, April 1, a Pacific Division intrastate matchup featuring the first place Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks will now begin at 6 p.m. PT. The game will now be broadcast nationally, exclusively by TNT.

  • Game #1190, Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks - originally scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at SAP Center at San Jose, will now begin at 6 p.m. PT.
  • The broadcast has been moved to TNT (originally Victory+ and KCOP-13).

Anaheim currently leads the Pacific Division with 77 points, holding a narrow lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (76 points) and Edmonton Oilers (75 points). At 70 points, San Jose is chasing a Wild Card berth, trailing the Seattle Kraken (71 points) for the final playoff spot (through games on March 16).

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