PREVIEW: Wake Up with the Ducks in Ottawa

The Ducks (36-26-3) head over to Ottawa for some Pacific Time morning hockey against the Senators (32-23-9) on Saturday.

Puck drop is set for 10 a.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Anaheim fell to the Maple Leafs 6-4 on Thursday night; however, despite the loss, the team remains in first place in the Pacific Division.

“It’s a disappointing loss because we were trying to build off last game and we did it perfectly for the first period and a half,” head coach Joel Quennville said. “We had basically a game and a half where we were doing everything right, we had possession, momentum and pace.”

“We had the lead, got into some penalty troubles, our PK wasn’t good tonight,” Jacob Trouba said. “And I think that’s kind of what cost us in the long run, so got to be better there. Can’t give them those opportunities.

“They have some high-skilled players that will make you pay and they did tonight. Their guys made good plays on the power play, and a lot of times outmuscled us in front of our net, and we can’t let that happen.”

Cutter Gauthier’s goal in the first period was good for his 33rd of the season, a new career-high. Additionally, seven Ducks players have already reached career-highs at this point in the season, including Leo Carlsson in goals (21), assists (31), points (52), Jackson LaCombe in assists (11) and points (14), and Lukas Dostal in wins (26).

As of Friday morning, John Carlson is expected to make his Ducks debut this weekend whether that be against Ottawa or Montreal.

The Senators are 3-1-1 in the month of March so far with their regulation loss coming on Wednesday against the Canadiens. Drake Batherson had two goals in the loss. Overall, Tim Stützle lead the team in goals (30) assists (40) and points (70).

On the road this season, the Ducks are 14-16-2 while the Senators are 14-11-5 at home.

The is the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams with the Senators taking the first match, beating the Ducks in November.