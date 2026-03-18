Ducks Partner with Rady Children’s Health to Raise Funds and Awareness for Local Children and Families

The Ducks will host a full week of fundraising activities dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Rady Children’s Health. The Ducks will host these events as part of their ongoing commitment to support the CHOC Foundation, now part of Rady Children’s Health. All proceeds raised during CHOCO Week will benefit the CHOC Foundation.

The CHOCO Week celebration began on March 17 as the Lady Ducks (wives and significant others of Ducks players, coaches, broadcasters, and executives) joined CHOCO Ambassadors at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena for a fun and meaningful morning of friendship bracelet-building. This event allowed the Lady Ducks and CHOCO Ambassadors to connect and create friendship bracelets that will be donated to children at CHOC.

As the Ducks face off against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, March 18 (7 p.m.), the Lady Ducks will host a Friendship Bracelet Sale, where fans can purchase limited‑edition Ducks and CHOCO‑branded friendship bracelets in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio outside the North entrance of Honda Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Bracelets are available for $10 each or a full set for $45.

The CHOCO Week celebration will continue this Friday, March 20 with an official Anaheim Ducks Watch Party at the Port Theater in Corona Del Mar. Guests are invited to cheer on the Anaheim Ducks as the team faces off against the Utah Mammoth. The party will include music, food, drinks, silent auction, opportunity drawings and specialty Wild Wing and CHOCO bear shaped cotton candy. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. with puck drop slated at 7 p.m. Attendees will also be able to purchase CHOCO Bears ahead of the sale at the Ducks CHOCO Day game.

To reserve a spot at the Anaheim Ducks Watch Party, visit AnaheimDucks.com/WatchParty.

CHOCO Week will culminate Sunday, March 22 on CHOCO Day at Honda Center as the Ducks face off against the Buffalo Sabres (5 p.m.). This marks the 19th year of the Ducks’ partnership with Rady Children’s Health. Ducks fans are invited to participate in the special event in a variety of ways.

The fan-favorite CHOCO Bear is back and will be available for pre-purchase starting today, March 18 at noon P.T. and will close tomorrow, March 19 at noon P.T. Pre-ordered CHOCO Bears will be available for pick up on CHOCO Day (March 22) at Honda Center beginning at 3 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio outside the North entrance. Guests picking up their pre-ordered bears must have a ticket to the game on CHOCO Day. All unclaimed pre-ordered bears not picked up by 7:30 p.m. will be donated back to Rady Children’s Health, with no refunds. Pre-ordered bears will not be available for pick-up after March 22. All sales are final. Visit CHOCO.Givesmart.com today at noon P.T. to pre-order.

A limited quantity of CHOCO Bears will also be on sale on CHOCO Day in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio outside the North entrance. The fan-favorite, limited-edition stuffed CHOCO Bears are outfitted in custom designed Anaheim Ducks road jerseys and autographed by Ducks players. The CHOCO Bears are available for purchase for $80 each. Bears will be sold pregame on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 3 p.m.

An exclusive auction benefiting Rady Children’s Health will feature CHOCO Bear packages and Ducks autographed items. Bidding begins tomorrow, March 19 at noon P.T. and will close Monday, March 23 at noon P.T. Fans can bid by texting CHOCOWATCH to 76278 or visiting CHOCOWATCH.givesmart.com.

During the game, Rady Children’s Health patients and physicians will have the opportunity to be a part of in-game elements such as riding the Zamboni, serving as Community Hero and singing the national anthem. Rady Children’s Health signage will also be prevalent in-game on the center-hung scoreboard screens, as well as on screens throughout the concourses on all three Honda Center levels. In celebration of CHOCO Day, all Anaheim Ducks dasher-board partners have donated their location to Rady Children’s Health for the game.

For more information, please visit RadyChildrens.org.

About Rady Children’s Health

Rady Children’s Health (RCH) is one of the largest pediatric health care systems in the nation, recognized for excellence and innovation. Created in January 2025 through the merger of the parent companies of Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego and Children’s Hospital of Orange County, RCH includes three children’s hospitals, a growing network of primary and specialty care centers across six counties, and two of the region’s Level 1 pediatric trauma centers. RCH is a trusted partner for families seeking exceptional and compassionate care. Building on a combined legacy of more than a century of clinical excellence, RCH is dedicated to advancing children’s health through leading-edge research, innovative treatments and compassionate care.