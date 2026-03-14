Gudas Suspended Five Games for Kneeing

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From the NHL: Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas has been suspended for five games, without pay, for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews during NHL Game No. 1029 in Toronto on Thursday, March 12, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 15:43 of the second period. Gudas was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.

For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click on the following link: https://www.nhl.com/video/topic/player-safety/gudas-suspended-five-games-6390896333112.

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