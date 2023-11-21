Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS

Matt Loughlin: I can tell you're looking at this line of questioning I have and been wondering what's coming your way.

Are you ready for some questions to get to know you a little bit better? Here we go: If you could have an endless supply of any food, what would it be? You could eat it all the time, whenever you want. It was never going to run out and you wouldn't get too filled with it.

Jonas Siegenthaler: I would just go with some Swiss kitchen, probably.

ML: That’s not unexpected. If you were an animal, what animal would you be? And why.

JS: I would say an elephant. Because I think they're just impressive animals. They're big, but they're smart. And they always stick together, and that's what I like.

ML: This could be in hockey, it could be in life. Is there one goal you'd like to accomplish in your lifetime?

JS: Just stay healthy. That's my goal to stay healthy, be happy. I think the older I get, you kind of think more about it and think those two things are major in life.

ML: When you were little, who was your favorite superhero? And why?

JS: I'll probably go with Superman. You know, it's a classic, but I watched movies the movies and he was probably the first superhero I watched. He was pretty cool, I still think he's cool.

ML: We know how you spend a lot of your time in the winter, what do you do in the summer?

JS: In the summer, I like to be outside, be at the river, be at the lake, be in the city, just stroll around a little bit. Just be on the lake, do some wake surfing swimming, stuff like that.