Get to Know...Luke Hughes | ICEBREAKERS

Matt Loughlin: We’re going to play a little bit of a game of Icebreakers with Luke Hughes, and Luke, we appreciate you allowing us to ask you some of the off-the-wall questions. Ready to have some fun?

Luke Hughes: Yeah, thanks.

ML: All right, we're gonna get to know a little bit more about you. So, who's the most famous person you ever met? And how did you meet him or her?

LH: That's a really tough question. I have no idea off the top of my head, I don't know, I think Sidney Crosby is pretty famous, right? So maybe him.

ML: Sidney Crosby, he fits the bill, that's for sure. If you had to eat a crayon, what color would it be?

LH: Probably wouldn't eat any of them, but probably blue.

ML: What game show do you think you could win?

LH: What's the one where you pick the boxes? And answer a question. It's like 500...

ML: Yeah, Jeopardy, maybe? Is that it?

LH: Yeah, that one.

ML: Especially if you get a daily double, because you could bang that out and pick up pick up a lot of money there. So name one movie that you've seen and you think should have a sequel.

LH: The Other Guys

ML: What's the first thing you thought about when you woke up this morning?

LH: I thought my alarm went off. So, I had to turn that off.

ML: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

LH: No.

ML: Would you rather be a superhero or the world's best chef?

LH: Superhero, easily.

ML: Why is that?

LH: It would be way cooler.

ML: Would you rather compete in the Olympics or direct a movie that was nominated for an Oscar?

LH: Compete in the Olympics.

ML: Kind of figured you’d go with that! What's something that you've always wanted to do but haven't done it yet? And how come?

LH: I haven't been to Paris or Italy, which would be cool. Probably go there.

ML: What's a book that you're currently reading?

LH: Not reading any books right now, but I actually have one I'd like to start, probably should start.

ML: That's alright, fair enough. We'll find out a little later on what it's all about. If you had an extra hour per day, what would you do with it?

LH: Honestly, probably just chill.

ML: Are you a spicy or sweet guy when it comes to food?

LH: Sweet.

ML: What's your favorite pizza topping?

LH: Pepperoni.

ML: What's your favorite type of ice cream?

LH: It changes but probably like, mint chocolate chip or like cookie dough, moose tracks.

ML: Let's not forget those, I’m a big moose tracks guy myself. Alright, so if you had to live in a video game, which one would you choose?

LH: Probably Fortnite, that would be cool.

ML: If you could be any animal, what would it be?

LH: Maybe like an eagle?

ML: Listen, eagles soar above the world and look down and be aggressive and you know…

LH: You get to fly…

ML: Yeah, exactly. Do you have any secret talents?

LH: Yeah, I'm actually a pretty good pool player.

ML: Alright, and the last one, aside from answering silly Icebreaker questions, do you have a pet peeve?

LH: I have like little ones, but I don't know if they're big enough to say on here, there's nothing really. Yeah, I don't really have anything.

ML: Fair enough. Luke, thanks very much for your time.

LH: Thank you!