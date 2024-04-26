Getting to Know... Ondrej Palat | ICEBREAKERS

ML: If you could be one animal, what animal would that be?
OP: I'm pretty chill, pretty calm, so dog is a great animal. Just chilling, likes people.
ML: What was your first job that wasn't a hockey job?
OP: Probably some garden work that my mom made me do! Cutting the lawn and make me do some work in our backyard.
ML: We asked you about a food you didn't try and eventually did, is there a restaurant that you haven't tried yet, in the Metropolitan area, that's kind of on your list that you want to get to one day?
OP: Yeah, one of the three-star Michelin restaurants, Le Bernardin in New York City. That's been a long time on my bucket list to check it out with my wife.
ML: Kind of on a similar line on something you haven't yet done, is there something you've wanted to do in your life but you haven't done yet?
OP: I have a lot of stuff on my bucket list. I don't really know from the top of my head, but I've really got everything I need, my family, they're healthy, that's all I need.
ML: Maybe because you told us about your hidden talent as a cook, this might be an obvious answer... would you rather be a superhero or the world's best chef?
OP: Probably both! Superheros can have some cool superpowers and the worlds best chef is a lot of work and time spent in the kitchen, so that would probably be too much.
ML: Would you rather go on a relaxing vacation or an adventurous hike?
OP: I'm doing a lot of hiking during my summer workouts but any time we have a chance during the season or after the season I'd rather just be by the beach, play in the sand, be in the ocean. So that's my type of vacation.
ML: Favorite kind of ice-cream? Favorite flavor?
OP: Right now it's probably, with my daughter, it's just chocolate with chocolate chips inside. Any kind of ice cream I love.
ML: So that might answer this question... Sweets guy or sour guy?
OP: Sweet, definitely sweet. I would rather eat chocolate than chips and stuff.
ML: And lastly, favorite pizza topping?
OP: I'm pretty easy. I like mozzarella cheese, some ham, that's it. You know, I don't hate the pinapple on the pizza either, that's sometimes good.
ML: Thanks for your time!
OP: Thank you!