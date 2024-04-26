Getting to Know... Ondrej Palat | ICEBREAKERS

Matt Loughlin: You ready for these questions as we get to know who you are a little bit more?

Ondrej Palat: Yeah, I think so!

ML: Too late now, you already said yes! So here we go. Do you have any hidden talents?

OP: I might have to say I'm a pretty good cook. I'm cooking a lot for my family, I'm enjoying that a lot.

ML: Very nice! What was the first concert you remember going to?

OP: I think it was in Tampa in our Development Camp, it was Blink 182. That was one of the biggest ones. The first, maybe back in the day in Czech I saw some smaller groups, but Blink 182 was the biggest one.

ML: What was the best concert you've ever been to?

OP: Probably in Ibiza, David Guetta, the DJ.

ML: Are you more a mountains guy or an oceans guy?

OP: Ocean. I spent a lot of time by the ocean (in Tampa), I just love every time you have a day off you can be on the beach, it was awesome.

ML: What's your favorite thing you do when you have some time off, here in New Jersey?

OP: Probably hanging out with my family, my daughter. The schedule is so crazy that when I have a little bit of time I'm trying to do activities with my daughter.

ML: What's your favorite breakfast food?

OP: It used to be, back in Czech, bread with ham and cheese. But here now, it's eggs any style. Probably eggs Benedict.

ML: Was there ever a food that you didn't want to eat but finally you tried it and said, hey, this is pretty good!

OP: It was mushrooms. In Czech it's picking up mushrooms in the woods, it's huge. I loved doing that but I hated to eat it. And we eat it a lot because we always pick them. But the last couple of years I love it. I love to buy it, I love to cook with it and I love to eat it.