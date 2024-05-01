Get to Know...John Marino | ICEBREAKERS

Matt Loughlin: We're gonna get away from hockey in just a little bit, but I want ask, what is your pre-game preparation like, in general? Just enlighten the fans as to what goes on from the time you get to the rink to the time you get ready for the game.

John Marino: Me, personally, I get to the rink, change, new stick, you try to do it every other game or something like that, tape it up and kind of hang around before the meeting, talk with the guys. Then after everyone kind of gets in the routine, stretch, get on the table get stretched out and you know, kind of get re-focused for the game.

ML: So why every other game? Just it runs out of strength or mojo or what?

JM: Yeah, yeah, I mean, it usually depends on the game goes too, and if you like it or not, but guys are pretty superstitious with that.

ML: Okay, fair enough. Well, it's gotten you here, so it must work right? Some questions we call Icebreakers, get to know you a little bit better. You ready?

JM: Yep.

ML: Growning up, what was your favorite superhero? And why?

JM: I’d say Batman.

ML: Why?

JM: Because I thought he was the coolest one.

ML: If someone played you in a movie, who would the actor be? And why?

JM: That’s a tough one, I’ve heard maybe Tom Holland. Heard some maybe some look-alikes there. That's about it.

ML: Okay, I like that. That's something a little off the path but I understand where you're coming from. Are you a morning person? Night person? Afternoon person?

JM: Night person for sure. Yeah.

ML: And what is it about the night?

JM: Just more awake. You know, I'm a little groggy in the mornings, maybe a little sleepy. So, definitely a night person.

ML: What's the last book you read?

JM: Oh, God, I couldn't tell you.

ML: What's the last movie you saw?

JM: It was The Seven Five documentary on Apple TV about two corrupt cops.

ML: Tell us a little bit about it.

JM: Two corrupt cops, basically, they become gangsters and cops at the same time and steal money while they're on the job and get away with it for a little while until they get caught. But it's really interesting, a good story.

ML: Nice, compelling. If you could have one food your entire life what would it be?

JM: Chicken parm.

ML: Is that your go to before a game?

JM: No, too heavy before a game. Just some pasta.

ML: There we go. Actually, the parm would weigh you down, maybe just baked chicken. Next, we know what you do in the winter, what do you do in the summer?

JM: Usually, we got a group of guys, you know, about 15 guys work out in the summer, five days a week, skate after, you know a couple of times a week. I started golfing a lot this summer, just being outside as much as possible.

ML: How is that golf game?

JM: It plateaued pretty early on (laughs), maybe need to take some lessons, but it's always fun to get out there.

ML: Always fun to get out on the golf course. Is there an animal that would be John Marino? By the way, Jonas Siegenthaler said he was an elephant, he was kind of enthralled with it for an elephant for him.

JM: Oh, interesting. I can’t pick one right now. Maybe a dolphin.

ML: I like that, why not? And finally, dog or cat?

JM: Dog.