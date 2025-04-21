Devils Look to Rebound in Raleigh and Gain Split | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils head into Game 2 of their first-round series against the Hurricanes looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss in Sunday’s opener.

New Jersey fell behind early in Game 1 and struggled to generate sustained pressure, getting outshot 45–24. The Hurricanes controlled the pace for most of the afternoon, with Logan Stankoven scoring twice in the second period to break things open. Jalen Chatfield opened the scoring for Carolina, and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter in the third.

Nico Hischier gave the Devils a spark with a goal late in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1, but the team couldn’t find the back of the net again. The Devils’ top-ranked power play went 0-for-2, while Carolina converted once on three chances.

“We were slow in the first period. Slow to make plays, slow to get moving,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It gave them life and took the wind out of our sails. We gave up way too much.” Keefe pointed to a lack of execution and urgency, especially in the first period, as key areas that need correcting.

Injuries became an added concern. Brenden Dillon left the game in the second period after a collision with Seth Jarvis and did not return. Cody Glass was shaken up in the third and also exited early. Luke Hughes briefly left, holding his shoulder, but returned and finished the game. Keefe confirmed Dillon wanted to return but was kept out by medical staff for precautionary reasons, and said there was no update yet on Glass. On Monday, there wasn't too much clarification.

"No real update, other than we're going to use the day here today to get a better idea of where everyone is at," said Keefe. "We'll get a better sense tomorrow (Tuesday) in terms of who may be ready to play."

Despite the adversity, the group remains confident heading into Tuesday night.

“We believe in us,” said Timo Meier. “This next game is going to be huge, and we know what we’re capable of.”