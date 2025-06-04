Devils Youth Foundation Announces Record $1.3 Million Worth of Grants | RELEASE

The Devils Youth Foundation announced today for the upcoming 2025-26 season that it has issued a record $1.3 million worth of grants supporting 35 local organizations and awarded ten high school students with a $5,000 scholarship each for the second annual Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program, in collaboration with New Jersey Devils Alumni. The Foundation continues to break its record of grant offerings annually.

The 2025-26 Grant Class is a diverse mix of returning and new partners, and the Foundation aims to foster innovation and collaboration within its grantee network. Each grant category has been designed to reflect a pillar of the Foundation: physically and mentally healthy kids, food and nutrition security, access to the arts, and getting kids active and moving. Through multi-year grant commitments and strategic partnerships, the Devils Youth Foundation will significantly impact the lives of over 86,000 youth and its support of community outreach programs throughout New Jersey.

“At the Devils Youth Foundation, our mission is rooted in strengthening the communities we serve,” said Allison Blitzer, Chair of the Devils Youth Foundation. “This growth reflects our ongoing commitment to creating meaningful, lasting value—ensuring that youth across the state have real access to physical and mental wellness, food and nutrition security, the arts, and education. By continuing to raise the bar, we are expanding our reach and helping to build healthier, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

The 2025-26 Grant Class includes: Al Munir Farms, Arts Ed Newark, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties, Boys & Girls Club of Newark, Centers for Healing and Justice through Sport, Challenged Athletes Foundation, the City of Newark’s Centers of Hope, Coalition for Food and Health Equity, Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Educational Arts Team, FOCUS 411, Greater Newark Conservancy, GreenLight Newark, Hockey in New Jersey, Ironbound Community Corporation, Jump Kids, La Casa de Don Pedro, MEND, New City Kids, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark Community Street Team, Newark Day Center, Newark Emergency Services, Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children, Positive Coaching Alliance, Record High, Save the Music Foundation, Special Olympics of New Jersey, St. James Social Services Corporation, Team Wilderness, Trust for Public Land, United Community Corporation, Urban Agriculture Cooperative and YMCA of Newark and Vicinity.

Furthering its commitment to educational growth and empowering youth, the Devils Youth Foundation also announced the recipients for the second annual Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program, in collaboration with New Jersey Devils Alumni, for the upcoming 2025-26 school year. During a ceremony last week, ten New Jersey-based high school students were awarded a $5,000 scholarship each and congratulated by the New Jersey Devils Alumni committee of advisors who helped review applications and select the winners: Bruce Driver, Ken Daneyko, Travis Zajac, Andy Greene, Bryce Salvador and Martin Brodeur.

“It’s inspiring to see the dedication of these students who not only balance academics and sports, but also actively give back to their communities,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “We are proud to collaborate with the New Jersey Devils Alumni to recognize and support young individuals whose commitment extends well beyond the ice. Through these scholarships, we hope to empower New Jersey's students to pursue their dreams and continue strengthening the communities they so passionately serve.”

Recipients of the scholarship include: Ashley Chevestick (Manalapan), Barry Muller (Parlan), Ian Fu (Secaucus), Julia Escobar Alvarez (Trenton), Julie Jasaitis (Warren), Katharine Goldberg (East Brunswick), Miles Angley (Hoboken), Reilly Hoagland (Toms River), Sebastian Andaluz (Kearny) and Spencer Jiang (Basking Ridge).

Funds raised at the annual Martin Brodeur MB30 Golf Invitational have directly benefitted this scholarship program. The Foundation has been a beneficiary of the MB30 Golf Invitational for the past four years, and for the last two years, all proceeds have been allotted directly to the Alumni Scholarship Program.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply for next year, please visit https://devilsyouthfoundation.org/scholarship/.

Since its inception, the Devils Youth Foundation has raised over $4.6 million dollars through marquee events (Champions Gala, Devils Sweep the Deck Gala, and Martin Brodeur’s “MB30” Charity Golf Invitational), on-going individual fundraising, player programs, and seasonal online auctions and merchandise sales. The funds have been distributed to over 100 organizations and have helped over 260,000 children and their families in Newark and throughout New Jersey.