Brodeur Named to NHL Quarter Century Team | FEATURE

They don’t call him the GOAT for no reason.
And if you’ve been living under a rock for the last quarter century, we’re of course referring to goaltender and Devils legend Martin Brodeur.
And now Brodeur can put yet another accolade next to his name, named a member of the NHL’s Quarter Century team.
The Quarter-Century Team was selected via the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP from Feb. 12 to April 1. The fan vote followed the reveal of all 32 NHL clubs' first and second teams, which were announced earlier this year. The six players named to each team's First Team were eligible for selection in the Fan Vote. - NHL.com
Brodeur, who holds the record for the most career wins (691), shutouts (125), and career games played (1,266), was named alongside three other Quebec-born goaltenders: Patrick Roy, Roberto Luongo, and Marc-Andre Fleury, as well as Rangers’ rival Henrik Lundqvist and Montreal Canadiens’ all-time wins leader Carey Price.
Brodeur, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and a two-time silver medalist at the World Championship, achieved everything during his 22-year NHL career, spending 21 of those years with the New Jersey Devils. His No. 30 also hangs from the rafters at Prudential Center.