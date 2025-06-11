Devils, New Jersey Excited to Host FIFA World Cup | FEATURE

Ken Daneyko laid his eye on the ball. And with one right step and swift left kick, sent a soccer ball sailing forward and into a small 4x4 net.

Not to be outdone, Travis Zajac used his own kicking motion to land a ball into a similarly sized net.

Under the watchful eye of New York Red Bulls’ Mike Grella, the Devils alumni were taking part in a fun competition in a different sport during Wednesday afternoon’s FIFA Fan Festival Preview at Liberty State Park.

“Grella said I didn’t have a really good technique. He said Travis’ was better,” Daneyko laughed. “That doesn’t surprise me. I grew up playing soccer as a kid. Little did I know, you’re not allowed to body check, so it didn’t work out for me.”

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially on.

The tournament kicks off in exactly one year – 365 days – in Mexico City and features several games being played in East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, which culminates with the championship game on July 19, 2026.

To kick things off – so to speak – New Jersey’s Liberty State Park, which will act as the official Fan Festival location, hosted the FIFA Fan Festival Preview.

The preview was opened by New Jersey native and former NFL receiver Victor Cruz. The former New York Giant and Super Bowl XLVI champion – which included arguably the greatest catch in league history – addressed a gathering of spectators.

“I’ve played in some big games and big moments, but this is another level,” he said. “This is the biggest sporting event in the world coming to the New York, New Jersey region.”

The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 total matches with eight taking place at MetLife Stadium. Those being hosted in New Jersey will include five first round matches, one round of 32 elimination, one round of 16 elimination and the championship game. During the six-week marathon, 48 nations will take part in the global event.

“You forget how big the World Cup is,” Zajac said. “Hockey is a global sport, but I think soccer takes it to the next level.”

During the 39-day tournament, Liberty State Park will be transformed into the official gathering site for fans from across the world. The area will feature live match broadcasts on over 20 big screen television, live blockbuster entertainment, interactive activations, local food, global culture and more for the thousands of fans – 45,000 capacity – expected to attend every day.

To usher in that celebration, Daneyko, Zajac, Grella and Cruz were joined by other local sports team representatives, including NJNY Gotham FC’s Ryan Dillon, Red Bulls’ Bradley Wright Phillips, NY Jets Tony Richardson, NBA’s Albert King, New York Islanders Steve Webb and Rutgers’ own and NY Liberty’s Epiphany Prince.

Groups of youth soccer players also attended the event and took part in many games around the grass area, which included makeshift soccer pitches, foosball, video gaming consoles and more.

“I played a couple years growing up, but all my kids play travel soccer for our town,” Zajac said.

The impact on hosting the world’s biggest event will only help grow the sport in the region for the present and beyond.

“Not just for the six weeks, 48 nations and eight matches at MetLife and 104 that you’ll be able to watch at Liberty State Park, but what does it mean 10, 20, 30 years from now?” asked New Jersey governor Phil Murphy. “Especially neighborhoods that haven’t touched the sport yet. Little kids that may pick up that ball and kick it around for the first time. The MLS was born out of the 1994 World Cup. I can only imagine what will be born out of this world Cup, and most importantly in the communities in the region on both sides of the Hudson.”