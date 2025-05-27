Shaw Joins Devils as Assistant Coach | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils today announced that they have an agreement with Brad Shaw to join the organization as an assistant coach on Sheldon Keefe’s staff. He will start in an official capacity on July 1. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Shaw, 61, was with the Philadelphia Flyers for the past three seasons. He finished last season as the club’s interim head coach, taking over from John Tortorella on March 27, 2025, and posting a 5-3-1 record. Shaw was originally hired as an associate coach on July 5, 2022.

Shaw served as an assistant coach for the Vancouver Canucks during the 2021-22 season and for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2016-17 to 2020-21. Columbus reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in four of his five years there.

Before his time in Columbus, Shaw served as a member of the St. Louis Blues coaching staff for ten seasons, from 2006-07 to 2011-12 as assistant coach and as an associate coach from 2012-13 to 2015-16. Shaw was behind the bench when current Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Devils, Martin Brodeur, played his final NHL season with the Blues in 2014-15, and as Brodeur took the role of Assistant General Manager in 2015-16.

Shaw has an extensive coaching resume, also serving as an assistant with the New York Islanders during the 2005-06 season and finishing the year as the team’s interim head coach, replacing Steve Stirling, where he coached the Islanders to an 18-18-4 record.

He served as head coach of the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks (AHL) from 2002-03 to 2004-05 and as an assistant in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons (2001-02). In 2000-01, Shaw served as the head coach of the Detroit Vipers (IHL), where he coached current Devils’ Head Coach Sheldon Keefe, who was in his first professional season. Shaw started his coaching career as a player-coach with the Vipers in three of his last four professional playing seasons before his final NHL playing stint.

Born April 28, 1964, the native of Cambridge, Ontario, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round, 86th overall, in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft. The right-handed shot defenseman played in 377 career regular-season NHL games, accumulating 159 points (22 goals, 137 assists) and 208 penalty minutes with Hartford (212), Ottawa (149), Washington (4), and St. Louis (12) from 1985-86 to 1994-95 and 1998-99. He added 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Hartford (19) and St. Louis (4).

Brad and his wife, Mary, an author of children’s books, have two daughters- Taylore and Caroline, one son, Brady, and two grandsons- Jett and Lane.