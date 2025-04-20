Shoot Your Shot | COLUMN

That means the Devils will likely have less time in the offensive zone in this series. Thus, New Jersey needs to convert on its limited opportunities and be opportunistic.
“That’s their strength. They get a lot of shots and keep you at low shots,” forward Timo Meier said. “We knew that going into the series. It’s more about executing on the chances we get.”
In the defensive zone, the Devils need to close some of the shooting lanes and get their bodies in the way instead of allowing Carolina to freely throw the puck at the net.
“We allowed them way too much to get the puck on net. We have to better in shooting lanes,” Hischier said. “We know they throw a lot of pucks on net. Still, going out on the point we have to be way better in the shooting lanes.”
Second, the Devils need to get out of their zone as quickly as possible to limit getting pinned down and exhausting a lot of energy chasing the Hurricanes.
“The better we play on our half of the ice is going to reduce their time with the puck and increase ours,” Keefe said. “That should take care of getting us a little bit more offense.”
Third, in the offensive zone, the Devils need to find a way to penetrate the layers of Hurricanes players positioned between the puck and the goaltender.
“They’re strong and they battle hard. They compete. All things we know,” Meier said. “Work harder and create your own lanes to the net.”
Lastly, the Devils need to make their chances count, particularly on power-play opportunities.
“We’re not going to get a lot (of shots). That’s just the reality of it,” Keefe said. “That being said, we had more than enough to score more than we did.
“It’s going to come down to us maximizing the chances that we do get and being better on special teams than we were today.”
The Devils will get another chance Tuesday night when the teams meet for Game 2 at 6 p.m. at Lenovo Center.
“The nice thing about playoff hockey, you get to go back in a few days, same building, same team,” Meier said. “This next game is going to be huge for us.”
Hischier: “We lost one game, and we’ll come back.”