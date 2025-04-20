Shoot Your Shot | COLUMN

The Hurricanes are who the Devils thought they were.

For one thing, the Devils knew that in the first period of Game 1 at Carolina, particularly the opening 10 minutes at Lenovo Center, they were going to be up against a maelstrom.

For another thing, the Devils knew that Carolina would carry a lot of the play and most likely end up with a lopsided total of shots.

“When it goes to the first TV timeout, they’re usually outshooting their opponent pretty dramatically,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said before the series. “And that’s against some of the best teams in the league. You have to go into it prepared for that and manage it.”

The Devils got what they expected in the Hurricanes’ 4-1 victory Sunday afternoon to take a 1-0 series lead in the First Round matchup.

Carolina opened the game by scoring on its first shot – Jalen Chatfield – just 2:24 minutes into the opening period. By the time eight minutes had run off the game clock, the Hurricanes had a 12-2 edge in shots.