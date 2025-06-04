Luke Hughes contract offseason priority for Devils, GM says

BUFFALO -- Luke Hughes, who can become a restricted free agent on July 1, is a top priority for the New Jersey Devils this offseason.

As such, New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald would like to have the 21-year-old defenseman under contract sooner rather than later.

"Talks have started, but you're talking to the same agents about other players on the team, like [Simon Nemec] and others they represent, and of course it's a priority," Fitzgerald told NHL.com during a break at the NHL Scouting Combine at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. "We're just trying to figure out what's best for Luke and for us and how do we make our team better with the funds that we have available."

Hughes had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) and 16 power-play points (all assists) in 71 regular-season games in 2024-25, his second full NHL season. He was limited to one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 20. The Hurricanes won the best-of-7 series in five games.

Hughes had shoulder surgery April 30.

"We've only got so much (NHL salary) cap space, and we've got to figure out strategically how we can better our team on trades, [the] market and what cap space we have available while also thinking what we can allocate towards a great young player (Hughes)," Fitzgerald said. "Both parties are in agreement. ... We're going to get this done."

The Devils also have seven pending unrestricted free agents: forwards Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong and Justin Dowling; defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Dennis Cholowski; and goalie Jake Allen. Forward Tomas Tatar was a pending unrestricted free agent but signed with EV Zug in Switzerland on May 27.

"We're trying to figure out where some of the holes are in our group and how do we fill those holes with the funds we have and who's available via trade or unrestricted free agency," Fitzgerald said. "I'd say the back end is probably the safest place where we feel very comfortable. As far as goaltending, Jake Allen is one of the better ones on the market. His camp tells me he would like to stay. He really enjoyed his time here. We're trying to figure out what that number is, and then does it work for us?"

Allen, 34, went 13-16-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 31 games (29 starts) this season as the backup to Jacob Markstrom.

Fitzgerald also updated the status of center Nico Hischier, who sustained a lower-body injury while playing for Switzerland against Germany in the 2025 IIHF World Championship on May 15.

"It was one of those things that he probably could have come back (to play in the tournament), but no one was going to take a chance," Fitzgerald said. "He's fine. He's working out. I sat with his agent the other day, who actually just hung up with him at the time. He's back to training and will be ready for training camp (in September)."

The Devils (42-33-7) finished as the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division, eight points behind the Hurricanes.