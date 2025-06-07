Hockey Has No Borders | FEATURE

From Egypt to El Salvador, the Dream Nations Cup turned a New Jersey mall into hockey’s global stage—with help from the Devils and Devils alumni

IMG_5225
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

On a sunlit Sunday inside the bustling American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the final day of the 2025 Dream Nations Cup didn’t just crown champions. It spotlighted a global movement.

In the women’s final, Egypt defeated the Caribbean 3–2 in overtime. In Division II, the Caribbean edged out Brazil 5–4. And in the marquee Division I men’s championship, Central America triumphed over Armenia with a score of 6–1.

Devils alumni Colin White and Bruce Driver were on hand to present medals, bridging the local NHL legacy with this international showcase of talent.

“It’s amazing,” White said. “There are all kinds of different levels of talent out here, but it’s great to see hockey being played in other countries and the support behind it. The game’s growing, and that’s amazing. The more kids we have, the more talent in the pool.”

White, who frequently coaches at Devils Learn to Play sessions, including some at American Dream, emphasized how this grassroots exposure is impacting the game locally.

“It used to be mostly Canada, Russia, Finland—but now you see it in places like Brazil, and that’s incredible,” he added. “It shows that no matter where you’re from, you can be part of the game.”

IMG_4853

Driver, who represented Canada at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo and skated with the 1991 Canada Cup team, said the event reminded him of his own international experiences.

“Anytime you can play for your country, it’s a proud moment,” he said. “Representing your country is always an incredible experience.”

Driver, who also coaches at Devils' Learn to Play, also reflected on hockey’s growth.

“Seeing some of the countries represented here is amazing,” he said. “As someone who coaches girls’ high school hockey, I’ve seen firsthand how much the game is growing—especially on the girls’ side. Watching these players, the skill level is impressive, and it really shows that hockey is expanding around the world.”

The finals brought not only intensity on the ice but emotional resonance for the families and fans in attendance. Many of the players' parents and relatives waved flags and FaceTimed loved ones across the globe. That connection—bridging local community and global identity—is at the core of the Dream Nations Cup.

IMG_5107

Tournament co-founder Rob Ruszala, a New Jersey native and longtime global hockey advocate, said the idea for the Dream Nations Cup emerged from a conversation with the owners of American Dream.

“Last year was more of a proof of concept,” Ruszala said. “The mall’s owners—also involved with West Edmonton Mall—were talking to CCM about wanting to do something, but didn’t know what. I was fortunate to be brought into that conversation and pitched the idea of an international event.”

With over 250,000 people walking by the rink during tournament week, the visibility alone has been transformational. The event’s format and inclusivity offer a rare opportunity for emerging hockey nations to showcase their progress.

“We saw an opportunity to create a showcase—a platform for these programs to highlight the fact that they exist,” Ruszala.

The tournament drew teams made up of local players, diaspora athletes, and passionate volunteers from around the world.

“It’s roughly a third from the U.S., a third from Canada, and a third based in the countries they represent,” he explained. “The main requirement to play is heritage—parents or grandparents. We vet all the players through documents like passports and birth certificates.”

IMG_1118

Some teams, like Netherlands, were made up almost entirely of residents of that country. Egypt’s women’s program, by contrast had no government funding but still managed to reach the top of the podium.

“Egypt’s team doesn’t get government backing because hockey isn’t seen as a sport where they can win medals,” Ruszala said. “But this morning, Egypt’s women’s team won gold. They’ll be heading back to Cairo to present the trophy to their government, and we hope it sparks more support.”

That kind of progress is why Ruszala and his co-founder Ryan Ball continue to push the envelope.

“We want people to know that Egypt has hockey—and that this is a marquee event for their athletes,” he said. “Yes, it’s a hockey tournament—but the marketing and visibility are just as important.”

egypt-wins-select

That vision extends to youth hockey as well. Ruszala noted that Brazil is interested in sending U12, U14, and U16 teams in future editions. The tournament streamed every game for free on YouTube—with full archives available afterwards—allowing scouts and family members to watch from anywhere.

The Devils have played a major role in that visibility.

“Kevin Fox and the Devils have been behind us from day one,” Ruszala said. “They sent alumni, helped us host practices—it’s a huge deal for these programs to get that kind of recognition.”

That support reflects a deeper commitment to the community.

“I’ve talked to nonprofits in other sports, and they don’t get this kind of support from their pro communities,” Ruszala said. “Hockey—especially the Devils—just gets it.”

For Ruszala, the mission is personal.

“I was in the Himalayas volunteering in India, handing a girl skates six sizes too big—and she cried with gratitude. That moment made me realize how much more meaningful access is than gear.”

From those high-altitude moments to the crowd at American Dream, Ruszala sees hockey's trajectory reaching new peaks.

“Globally, hockey is on the verge of taking off,” he said. “These programs are self-funded. We’re doing everything we can to keep this event affordable—pulling in volunteers, using personal resources—just to give them a stage and help them show the world that they’re here.”

As the Dream Nations Cup continues to grow, the message is clear: hockey belongs everywhere. And for a week at a mall in New Jersey, the game welcomed the world.

Photo Gallery:

IMG_5235
IMG_1663(1)
IMG_4166
C0BFAC22-1A72-40D0-9D3B-4144FF508156
IMG_1588
+42 IMG_1568
F4270A2A-9060-4BB7-B83D-50C9D4A682C7
IMG_5035
IMG_5107
IMG_5225
IMG_4766
IMG_4853
IMG_1118
Egypt Wins
IMG_0361
IMG_4634
IMG_1698
IMG_1622
EB17D781-4132-4553-B87D-59EBDF20F585
IMG_4050
IMG_4142-2
IMG_4949
IMG_4513
IMG_4659
IMG_4664
IMG_3167
IMG_3538
IMG_3716
IMG_3440
IMG_3384
IMG_3172
IMG_3040
IMG_3111
IMG_2796
IMG_2474
IMG_2693
IMG_2606
IMG_2336
IMG_0722
IMG_2041
IMG_1870
IMG_1937
IMG_1737
IMG_1661
IMG_1578
IMG_0788
IMG_0686
IMG_0266

Photos courtesy of the Dream Nations Cup.

The 2025 Dream Nations Cup featured teams from 14 countries and regions, including Armenia, Brazil, Caribbean, Central America, Egypt, Indigenous, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Pakistan, Puerto Rico and South Korea.

More News

Devils Launch Custom AI Agent Powered by Theta EdgeCloud | RELEASE

Ambühl to Hischier: A Swiss Legacy | FEATURE

Luke Hughes contract offseason priority for Devils, GM says

Devils Youth Foundation Announces Record $1.3 Million Worth of Grants | RELEASE

Shaw Joins Devils as Assistant Coach | RELEASE

2025 World Championship | NOTEBOOK

Hischier Out for Remainder of Worlds | BLOG

Brodeur Named to NHL Quarter-Century Team | FEATURE

Devils Announce Coaching Staff Changes | RELEASE 

Légaré Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Fitzgerald, Keefe End-of-Season Press Conference | TRANSCRIPT

Fitzgerald: 'Good Year, Not Great Year' | COLUMN

Hameenaho Inks Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

Watch Archive: Fitzgerald and Keefe Meet the Media | BLOG

Gritsyuk Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Luke Hughes, Bratt Undergo Shoulder Surgery | INJURY UPDATE

5 Devils Named to Worlds | BLOG

A Special Player | FEATURE 