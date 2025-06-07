Hockey Has No Borders | FEATURE

On a sunlit Sunday inside the bustling American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the final day of the 2025 Dream Nations Cup didn’t just crown champions. It spotlighted a global movement.

In the women’s final, Egypt defeated the Caribbean 3–2 in overtime. In Division II, the Caribbean edged out Brazil 5–4. And in the marquee Division I men’s championship, Central America triumphed over Armenia with a score of 6–1.

Devils alumni Colin White and Bruce Driver were on hand to present medals, bridging the local NHL legacy with this international showcase of talent.

“It’s amazing,” White said. “There are all kinds of different levels of talent out here, but it’s great to see hockey being played in other countries and the support behind it. The game’s growing, and that’s amazing. The more kids we have, the more talent in the pool.”

White, who frequently coaches at Devils Learn to Play sessions, including some at American Dream, emphasized how this grassroots exposure is impacting the game locally.

“It used to be mostly Canada, Russia, Finland—but now you see it in places like Brazil, and that’s incredible,” he added. “It shows that no matter where you’re from, you can be part of the game.”